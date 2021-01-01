HAPPY NEW YEAR! 2021 HERE WE COME!

To Our Amazing Weekly World News Family,



As the year 2020 comes to a close we want to express our deep gratitude to those of you who have been with us on our journey through this difficult year. Our tireless Weekly World News crew has worked hard to keep the stories coming, to keep the memes flowing, and to keep the truth alive!

We are just beginning. Weekly World News is on the way to its proper place at the top of all media. AND to reaching new heights. We will be better than ever.

The Weekly World News Universe continues to expand. We are working hard on improving the web site, our social media presence, developing a podcast, tv show and film(s) based on some of our 300+ lovable characters. We remain determined to achieve our goal of getting Weekly World News back into print, back into supermarkets. It is an exciting time. There is much to do.

THE WORLD’S GREATEST TEAM!

There’s a very special group of people working at Weekly World News – all working hard for Bat Boy, SpyCat, P’Lod and the rest of WWN. We give a heartfelt THANK YOU to these incredible people with gigantic hearts: David Collins (President/CFO), Joe Corcoran (Head of Development/Exec. Producer), Jennifer Precious Finch (Director of Brand Strategy), Gordon Hodge (Exec. VP), Scott Harding (Lead Graphics Editor), Larry West (Graphics), Luciano Salvatore (Music Director), Lester Caine (Field Reporter), Kurt Cartsensen (Marketing Director), Holly Sumner (Bookkeeper). Steve Soboslai & Jim Logrando from Enjoy Craft Services. Erin Mason & Cathy Cleghorn from Easy Partners.

We are lucky to have an intrepid group of the nation’s top investigative reporters: Frank Lake, Boyce Day, Brick Rivers, Kitty Katzen, Carl Woodward, Dunwich Dundorfer, Guy LeFleur Tonya Pinkins, Chuck Upley, Elsa Akesson, Joe Bigeye, Hideaki Tailor and Tap Vann. In 2020 we also welcomed the hilarious Tammy Pescatelli as our Comedian-In-Chief.

Above all, WE THANK YOU – our brilliant, beautiful, badass readers – who keep us going each day. Our 800 Kickstarter backers have a special place in our heart – and we can’t thank you enough for helping us keep WWN rolling. THANK YOU, ALL!

FRANK LAKE PICKS

For this special New Year’s Eve edition, we asked writer Frank Lake gives us his top 5 WWN stories of 2020:

Frank’s Favorite Lester Caine Report of 2020:

Sal Donato (music) & Boyce Day wrote a dozen Coronavirus Songs, which we are putting together for you all. They also wrote this great WWN Theme Song:

BAT BOY LOVES YOU! WE LOVE YOU ! 2021 HERE WE COME!

Greg D’Alessandro

Editor-In-Chief

Weekly World News