SWEDISH WOMAN GIVES BIRTH TO 13 BABIES AT ONE TIME!

Miracle mom Maja Olofsson made medical history when she went into labor prematurely – and gave birth to a baker’s dozen, 13 baby boys and girls!

Incredibly, all 13 of the infants survived the December 7th delivery. They are already home from the hospital with their mother, a 32-year-old yoga instructor. They are in excellent shape, doctors told Weekly World News.

“My husband, Lucas, and I are the luckiest parents in the world,” says Maja. Her husband is a renowned ER nurse. They live in the charming town of Ystad. “We love each and every one of our babies.

“I know it won’t be easy caring for thirteen crying little ones, but we can do it. We wanted children for so long and now we have them.”

HOW IT HAPPENED

Maja and her hubby have been trying to have children since they married in 2017.

After years of medical tests, surgery, and hormone treatments, Maja finally took fertility drugs and became pregnant in late April, right after the pandemic began.

The couple was thrilled with the news that they would finally be parents. But a few weeks into the pregnancy they were shocked to learn that they were expecting a mind-blowing brood of 13.

“We were overwhelmed at first, but after we thought about it we realized God had a plan for us. We knew He would see us through,” said the proud mother. Maja was raised in Sweden, but attended The University of Notre Dame and lived in Chicago for several years.

“The pregnancy was difficult. Especially in the last months when I had to lie in bed day in and day out to keep from going into labor.

“Then when the babies started to come, we were scared that some of t hem would be too small to survive.

“But all our children are sturdy and strong Swedes. The doctors say they are normal and healthy, in every way.”

THE DELIVERY

Maja’s babies were born two months early by cesarean section. The seven girls and six boys were delivered one after another. The entire delivery only took 52 minutes. Their names and weights in the order of delivery were Nils, 1 pound, 12 ounces, Sven, 1 pound 11 ounces, Ava, 2 pounds, 6 ounces, Lise, 1 pound 10 ounces, Peder, 2 pounds, Great, 2 pounds, 1 ounce, Erling, 2 pounds, 2 ounces, Ivar, 1 pound, 11 ounces, Brigitte, 2 pounds, 1 ounce, Elsa, 2 pounds 5 ounces, Elena, 1 pound 3 ounces, Inge, 2 pounds, 3 ounces and Chuck, 2 pounds, 1 ounce.

Since the Olofsson’s took their bevy of babies home, they have spent a fortune on diapers, formula, and baby care products – and there’s no letup in sight.

The courageous couple say that without the special monthly government assistance check they couldn’t afford to raise their brood.

LUCAS OLOFSSON STANDING IN HIS

ROOM OF DIAPERS

THE WAY FORWARD

“The hardest thing for us is the day-in, day-out baby care,” Maja says.

“Lucas has taken some time off from work and is helping me in the early months. The neighbors are also pitching in, too. We’re getting them on a schedule so that only a few of them need our attention at any one time.

“For a while, my mother helped out, but now we’re on our own. We get rid sometimes, but we really don’t mind it. It may be harder having all our kids at once but we wouldn’t trade this experience for anything in the world.”