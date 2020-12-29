OVERWORKED KITCHEN APPLIANCES REVOLT!

GLOBAL PANDEMIC IS TOO MUCH FOR THEM TO HANDLE

2020 has been a challenging, year for most people across the globe. And it’s not quite over yet. There’s been a great deal of collateral Covid 19 damage. With so many folks in forced or voluntary WFH (Work From Home) status, overworked appliances have been getting restless. Who is looking out for them? Who is advocating on their behalf?

For the most part, nobody… until recently.

In Orwellian fashion reminiscent of Animal Farm the worldwide pandemic has motivated one rebellious New York City kitchen appliance. This brave appliance has pioneered a protest movement against its human homeowners.

This developing story revolves around an enterprising and now overworked [brand name redacted for legal reasons] stove/oven/microwave combo (SOM for purposes of this exclusive story and to protect its anonymity – per request of the Appliances Union and its appointed legal counsel) taking matters into its own, overworked hands.

Prior to Covid, SOM had it pretty easy. Its human owners – a pair of affluent NYC-dwelling DINKs (double income earners without kids) – would occasionally heat up their store-bought coffee in the microwave.

The couple (names are also hidden per request due to the recently filed lawsuit) would also from time-to-time reheat/nuke some variation of their favorite ethnic cuisine leftovers. They typically ordered them from their work desks and were subsidized by their investment banking firm employers. These leftovers were used as a late evening or weekend snack.

THE LEAD UP TO THE EVENT

In pre-Covid times the oven and stovetop largely sat idle, gathering gathered dust as homecooked meals were largely out of their repertoire. But with their new WFH status, the couple in question began learning to cook from home.

At first, it was purchasing bread, dessert, or other mixes online and from gourmet stores in their neighborhood. They would simply add water or the occasional egg and they were ‘cooking’ from home (CFH).

Eventually, that preparatory experience wasn’t satisfying enough and they began searching for increasingly complicated recipes online. They spent more and more time watching celeb and amateur chefs on various social media platforms. Soon they both got the prepping-from-scratch bug.

They began bragging to friends and soon via their ‘social’ accounts that although it wasn’t a competition, they were secretly proud of how their meals both looked and tasted!

In fact, the woman quit her six-figure day job to try her hand at full-time social media cooking and food influencing. She was beginning to attract a large number of followers and platforms were paying for ads attached to her content. She also hired an agent to search for paid advertising endorsements.

All of the above seemed to be working out great, despite the fact that her earnings were now in the low five-figures.

THE DAY IT ALL CHANGED

The true shock came in early December. That’s when the duo received a buzz from the downstairs doorman of their coop. He told them there were some delivery people downstairs. They were waiting to come upstairs to install their brand new appliances!

What? Who ordered these new appliances?

Weekly World News will reveal the answers in PART TWO of this story. We will explain how an overworked and exhausted SOM figured out how to exact its revenge. It did so by tapping into the Internet of Things (IoT)

Is this an isolated incident or a catalyst/tipping point for a new Appliance Revolution?