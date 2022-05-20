11 HINTS YOU MIGHT BE DESCENDED FROM ALIENS

PARIS – Aliens interbred with our ancestors more than 8,000 years ago and their extraterrestrial features are still evident in humans today.

That’s the mind-blowing claim of anthropologist Henri Noblet, who developed a guide to identifying people who bear the strongest resemblance to our alien forebearers.



“Many of us have been influenced by the alien gene pool, some more than others,” Dr. Noblet told reporters in Paris.

“In fact, there are people who are better than 60 percent alien living among us right now. Eye color, foot size, muscle tone, and even the way they sleep and think, are dead giveaways to the influence of extraterrestrial ancestry.



“It is a simple matter to identify these people when you know what features to look for.”

Noblet’s report has been surprisingly well received by most of the human-development scientists around the world.

German archaeologist Dr. Richard Graff said plenty of evidence supports the French anthropologist’s claims.



“There is little doubt the human mind has changed dramatically in the past 8,000 years,” said the expert.

“We also know that the very appearance of humans became much more refined at the same time. Natural evolution is too slow to have caused such sudden changes.



“It is more likely they were brought about by introducing superior characteristics from an extraterrestrial gene pool.”

PHYSICAL FEATURES

Noblet says the following physical features may indicate a strong extraterrestrial influence in your ancestry:



1. Eye color is usually green or hazel. The eyes are set wide apart in the head.



2. Feet tend to be small and narrow. Toes are apt to be longer than most people feel is normal.



3. Ears are larger than average and set close to the head.



4. Hands and fingers are long and slender. Nails tend to be perfectly formed but fragile.



5. Facial features are usually delicate but sometimes appear to be sharply chiseled. Lips are either fuller than average or unusually thin.



6. Hips are fuller than average to downright wide. In women, breasts are small for build.



7. Hair tends to be red or blonde, but hair color alone does not prove alien ancestry.



8. Body build is small to average. Bones are usually weak.



TRAITS



Noblet said behavioral aspects are important clues. Descendants of extraterrestrials also tend to be:



9. Dreamers. The aliens who traveled to Earth long ago were almost certainly visionaries and that is reflected in their descendants today

.

10. Smart. They have the ability to size up situations quickly. They also are highly adaptable and often change plans in midstream.



11. Independent. They can survive without the help of others and are sometimes considered to be loners.



(Visited 9,009 times, 18 visits today)