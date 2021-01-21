5 SIGNS THAT YOU ARE POSSESSED BY AN EVIL SPIRIT!

AND TIPS TO COUNTER THOSE SPIRITS!

LITTLE ROCK, AR – You can prevent evil spirits from taking over our body, a top religious expert says. You can easily do this by learning how to recognize the first signs of demonic possession. This way you can head it off before it gains control!

The Rev. Marvin Messon, the author of the best-selling book, Alert to Evil, says most victims of demonic possession could have protected themselves. If only they’d known what to do.

“It’s such a tragedy. All these people are wandering around with evil spirits controlling their bodies and eating away at their souls,” said Rev. Messon. “They could have spotted the danger at the very outset if they’d only known what to look fo. Instead, they were totally vulnerable to this monstrous evil.”

The 67-yeard-old minister has spent more than four decades studying accounts of demonic possession. He researched numerous religious writings and practices of the occult. He says his research has made it clear there are early warning signs of demonic possession. The research has made it clear there are early warning signs of demonic possession. And they give us ways to rid yourself of demons before they ruin your life.

Rev. Messon agreed to share his knowledge with Weekly World News readers.

TOP 5 SIGNS OF POSSESSION

Here are five sure signs that an evil spirit is taking over your body:

UNEXPLAINED ITCHINESS: Especially of the arms and legs, though there can be significant itchiness in the upper abdomen and behind your left ear. FORGETFULNESS: This is a sign that a demon may have had control of your mind for a brief period. UNEXPLAINED FATIGUE: Your body may be trying to fight off a demon invasion. INSOMNIA: Subconsciously, you are probably aware that an evil spirit is attempting to take over your body and you are afraid to go to sleep. IRRITABILITY: Any negative deterioration in your personality, such as unusual irritability, jealousy, anger or dirty throughts may indicate on evil presence is taking over.

AND 5 TIPS THAT WIL STOP EVIL SPIRITS IN THEIR TRACKS!

There are things you can do to stop an evil spirit in its tracks — before it completes its demonic designs:

GO TO CHURCH FREQUENTLY. Evil spirits hate places of worship and will give up on anyone who spends a lot of time there. PRAY — Especially if you notice signs of possession. Prayers obliterate evil during the moments they are spoken. They could banish an evil sprits that is trying to enter your body. SLEEP FACING NORTH. No one knows why, but evil spirts never attack people who sleep in this orientation. WEAR A CRUCIFIX – or a necklace of garlic. If you don’t have garlic, a necklace of banana peels would also work. SPIT FREQUENTLY – This gets rid of evil spirits, which usually enter the body through the mouth.