ELVIS SEEN AT GRACELAND ON HIS 85th BIRTHDAY!

After years of speculation the truth can finally be told: Elvis Presley not only faked his death in 1977, he’s still alive today (at age 85) – and we’ve got the photograph to prove it!
The amateur, black-and-white snapshot was taken by a tourist on November 4, 2019. It clearly shows the senior superstar resting in a wheelchair on the grounds of his Graceland mansion in Memphis, Tenn.
And while nobody can say for sure if the King is back at Graceland to stay, Presley insiders hint that the 85-year-old legend could go public at any minute if he gets an indication that fans still care.
“I’m not saying Elvis is alive, but I’ve always suspected it,” says a close friend who was a member of the great singer’s “Memphis Mafia.”
“If that picture of him in the wheelchair is authentic, and it sure looks to me like it is then you can bet Elvis set the whole thing up to gauge public opinion.
“Elvis isn’t stupid. In fact, he’s one of the smartest people I’ve ever known. If he faked his death and kept himself out of the public eye for 43 years, he wouldn’t let somebody take his picture unless he wanted it done.
“I think that’s what might be happening. He’s a sensitive guy and he would never come out of hiding if he felt the fans don’t care about him anymore.
“I believe he’s testing the water before he does something drastic like go on TV to tell us he’s alive – and he’s back.”
DID HE FAKE HIS DEATH?
Nobody officially involved in the maintenance of the Presley estate enterprises has publicly acknowledged that Elvis faked his death of a heart attack on Aug. 16, 1977.
And they certainly aren’t forthcoming with new information now.
But if the story develops along the lines suggested by the ex-Presley insider, they might have to. And that includes The King’s former wife, Priscilla, an only child, rock-star-in-her-own-right Lisa Marie.
“There are plenty of good reasons for Elvis to come out of hiding now,” says Wes Thomas an investigative reporter and Presley expert who has written extensively on the performer.
“He’s certainly no spring chicken. And after the recent death of Prince, Tom Petty, Glenn Frey, he might have stopped to reflect on his own mortality and decided that if he’s ever going to tell fans the truth he better do it now.
“That would be in keeping with the kind of man Elvis was. He loved his fans and he never wanted to lie to them or cheat them.
“If he faked his death to escape the pressures of superstardom, those who know Elvis would tell you they always expected him to come out of hiding and explain everything.
“What’s really intriguing me about that picture is the wheelchair. It could mean he’s had a stroke and lost the use of his legs, or perhaps he has an unsteady gait. Then again, he might be using a prop to generate interest among fans.”
PHOTO ANALYSIS
Photo analysts commissioned by Weekly World News say the photograph, taken by a 53-year-old woman who says she sneaked on the grounds of Graceland through an unlocked gate after it had closed for the day, has not been altered or retouched.
And while they can’t say for sure whether the senior citizen in the wheelchair is Elvis or a mere look-alike, a national known again expert says with 98 percent certainty: it is The King.
“Judging from my analysis of blowups, the man is Elvis or, if not Elvis, someone who aged exactly as our computer models say Elvis would have aged – which is a virtual impossibility,” says Phil Tellers of Washington, who has worked with police departments nationwide to “age” abducted children in computer models.
The remarkable sighting follows on the heels on the claim of a waitress who says she served Elvis a sandwich at a Laguna Beach, CA restaurant.
As Elvis fans know all too well, circumstances surrounding The King’s death in 1977 were mysterious at best.
Mourners who were there said Presley was sweating profusely as he lay in the casket before his death. And that has fueled persistent and compelling rumors that he was alive.
“If it’s truly Elvis I want to just die!” said Tad Hillstrom from Cheraw, S.C. when he saw the wheelchair-bound man photo. He was convinced, “I know it. That is Elvis!”
14 thoughts on “ELVIS SEEN AT GRACELAND ON HIS 85th BIRTHDAY!”
The fact he died over a toilet bowl makes me believe he’s dead. I had a family member nearly pass in his toilet from a stroke.
I truly believe that it is Elvis in that wheel chair and I wish I could meet him and maybe work for him that has been my dream for a while every since I have been seeing videos on youtube about Elvis is still alive…
In this day and age and the tourist who got the alleged photo provides a black and white photo??
What was he using, a polaroid?
LoL yeah right! Elvis wouldn’t of portrayed himself as body looking fit, face looking Old and in a wheelchair. Also the Black and White photo very well is super imposed .
Whatever; Elvis May Still Be Alive but That Ain’t Him Baby!
The fact that it was a toilet,,,
would be like to ‘ make sure people believe it’ as being the worst place you’d wana be found – thus making it ever more believable ; like surely it’s true,, it must be everybody would say & so no-one would question it . It’s real clever stuff !?!
HEY, ELVIS LIVES
I believe Elvis is still with us and that makes me extremely happy and proudto have seen such a good performer which has the most amazing and beautiful voice. I would have loved to meet Elvis in person but never had the financial aid to travel. Elvis will always be the most amazing human personality and I truly pray that I could meet him in person before we both leave this world. 🙏🙏
I was 6 years old when Elvis Presley died I was in Vicksburg Mississippi and Elvis has left and went to heaven
Who in this day and age takes pictures in black and white for one and two how do we even know this is on the grounds?
I’m calling BS on the pic but I think Elvis faked his death and is most likely still alive.
i hope that wen i leave this earth i will finally meet the man who changed everything i was 10 wen he passed but think about his legacy everyday hopefully one day my dream will come true …god bless
The toilet looks like one in Walmart, only cleaner.
Are you kidding me? Elvis has been long gone even before he died. I am an Elvis fan but you have to let it go and realise he’s gone. He loved women way to much to be completely out of sight.
I want to know who’s hinding out behind the column behind them in the pic
I agree Elvis did die. It is just his fans
that believe he did not die.
We can keep him alive with his Music
and his Movie s and of course being
able to visit Graceland.
If they don’t want people to go up to
The bed rooms or where ever else is
Okay with me.
Elvis Presley is loved by so many. He’s older but I am also. Would be an honor just to sit with him and talk. He’s my brother in Jesus Christ.