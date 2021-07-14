ELVIS SEEN AT GRACELAND ON HIS 85th BIRTHDAY!

After years of speculation the truth can finally be told: Elvis Presley not only faked his death in 1977, he’s still alive today (at age 85) – and we’ve got the photograph to prove it!

The amateur, black-and-white snapshot was taken by a tourist on November 4, 2019. It clearly shows the senior superstar resting in a wheelchair on the grounds of his Graceland mansion in Memphis, Tenn.

And while nobody can say for sure if the King is back at Graceland to stay, Presley insiders hint that the 85-year-old legend could go public at any minute if he gets an indication that fans still care.

“I’m not saying Elvis is alive, but I’ve always suspected it,” says a close friend who was a member of the great singer’s “Memphis Mafia.”

“If that picture of him in the wheelchair is authentic, and it sure looks to me like it is then you can bet Elvis set the whole thing up to gauge public opinion.

“Elvis isn’t stupid. In fact, he’s one of the smartest people I’ve ever known. If he faked his death and kept himself out of the public eye for 43 years, he wouldn’t let somebody take his picture unless he wanted it done.

“I think that’s what might be happening. He’s a sensitive guy and he would never come out of hiding if he felt the fans don’t care about him anymore.

“I believe he’s testing the water before he does something drastic like go on TV to tell us he’s alive – and he’s back.”

Elvis in his last performance in 1977

DID HE FAKE HIS DEATH?

Nobody officially involved in the maintenance of the Presley estate enterprises has publicly acknowledged that Elvis faked his death of a heart attack on Aug. 16, 1977.

And they certainly aren’t forthcoming with new information now.

But if the story develops along the lines suggested by the ex-Presley insider, they might have to. And that includes The King’s former wife, Priscilla, an only child, rock-star-in-her-own-right Lisa Marie.

“There are plenty of good reasons for Elvis to come out of hiding now,” says Wes Thomas an investigative reporter and Presley expert who has written extensively on the performer.

“He’s certainly no spring chicken. And after the recent death of Prince, Tom Petty, Glenn Frey, he might have stopped to reflect on his own mortality and decided that if he’s ever going to tell fans the truth he better do it now.

“That would be in keeping with the kind of man Elvis was. He loved his fans and he never wanted to lie to them or cheat them.

“If he faked his death to escape the pressures of superstardom, those who know Elvis would tell you they always expected him to come out of hiding and explain everything.

“What’s really intriguing me about that picture is the wheelchair. It could mean he’s had a stroke and lost the use of his legs, or perhaps he has an unsteady gait. Then again, he might be using a prop to generate interest among fans.”

Toilet at Graceland where Elvis “reportedly” died

PHOTO ANALYSIS

Photo analysts commissioned by Weekly World News say the photograph, taken by a 53-year-old woman who says she sneaked on the grounds of Graceland through an unlocked gate after it had closed for the day, has not been altered or retouched.

And while they can’t say for sure whether the senior citizen in the wheelchair is Elvis or a mere look-alike, a national known again expert says with 98 percent certainty: it is The King.

“Judging from my analysis of blowups, the man is Elvis or, if not Elvis, someone who aged exactly as our computer models say Elvis would have aged – which is a virtual impossibility,” says Phil Tellers of Washington, who has worked with police departments nationwide to “age” abducted children in computer models.

The remarkable sighting follows on the heels on the claim of a waitress who says she served Elvis a sandwich at a Laguna Beach, CA restaurant.

As Elvis fans know all too well, circumstances surrounding The King’s death in 1977 were mysterious at best.

Mourners who were there said Presley was sweating profusely as he lay in the casket before his death. And that has fueled persistent and compelling rumors that he was alive.

“If it’s truly Elvis I want to just die!” said Tad Hillstrom from Cheraw, S.C. when he saw the wheelchair-bound man photo. He was convinced, “I know it. That is Elvis!”

