SCIENTISTS CREATED A TIME MACHINE THAT ELIMINATES MONDAYS.

A group of scientists led by Dr. Wilbur Smith of CalPoly made a colossal temporal discovery. They’ve created a working time machine! However, this time machines don’t take you in the future or the past. This time machine eliminates Mondays. In a laboratory that felt more like a sitcom set, Dr. Smith announced their findings in front of a room of eager scientific reporters. The machine, which they’ve affectionately dubbed the “Chrono-Booster,” was originally supposed to revolutionize the way we experience time. But when they realized it wiped out Mondays, they were stunned.

Dr. Smith exclaimed, “This is a game-changer! We’ve cracked the code to time elimination and adjustment. This discovery will change the lives of everyone on the planet – and put a whole lot of folks in a better mood at the end of a weekend.”

Word spread throughout the global scientific community. “I have never seen such excitement and a bit of bewilderment as well,” Many regular citizens were looking forward to a shorter work week and eliminating the most hated day.

Mondays PROVE HARDER TO DESTROY

However, when they tested their time machine last Friday, they encountered a major glitch in their time machine. To their horror, Monday stubbornly resurfaced. Dr. Johnson, another member of the research team, sighed deeply, saying, “We should have seen this coming. Mondays are relentless, no matter where or when you are. It’s like they have a sixth sense for time travelers.”

Within minutes, reports started pouring in about Mondays returning. People will now be thrust back into their mundane Monday routines – uncompleted work, unmade beds, and unfinished to-do lists. As one office worker, Bob Thompson, put it, “I was in the middle of a Friday night barbecue, and poof, I’m back in my office, staring at a mountain of emails! Thanks, scientists You screwed up again!”



#BanMondays is real

In response to the chaos, a #BanMondays movement has sprung up on social media. People are demanding that scientists do something to fix their temporal mishap. The scientists are now in a race against the clock to find a way to send Monday back to oblivion where it belongs.

In the end, even time-traveling scientists are not immune to the relentless grip of Monday. If you find yourself back at your desk on a surprise Monday, remember – it’s all in the name of scientific progress, or so they claim.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)