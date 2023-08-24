In an unprecedented move, the Lone Star State has taken a quantum leap in the battle against blistering summers by announcing its conversion to the Celsius temperature scale. The decision, met with a mix of bewilderment and amusement, has left Texans both scratching their heads and grabbing for their winter coats. Governor Maverick hailed the conversion as a triumph of innovation, stating, “If everything is bigger in Texas, then why shouldn’t our temperature scale be cooler too?”

Texans Declare Victory Over Scorching Summers: State Beats Heat by CONVERTing into Celsius, Now Enjoying a Chilly 100°C!



Local residents, however, are finding themselves in a climate conundrum, as they attempt to decipher the new temperature norms. “I used to know exactly when to fire up the grill at 100 degrees Fahrenheit,” lamented Billy Joe Bob, a perplexed Texan. “But now, at 100 degrees Celsius, I’m pretty sure I could fry an egg on the sidewalk without even trying!”

Meteorologists are equally flummoxed, trying to wrap their heads around the dramatic shift. Dr. Linda Weatherly, a weather expert, commented, “We’ve gone from mild heatwaves to potential molten magma. I’m not sure if we’re tracking the weather or waiting for a supervillain to emerge from a volcano.”

Converting To Celsius Is Easy, Especial for Texans!

As the state of Texas grapples with this unorthodox adaptation, some entrepreneurs have already started selling Celsius conversion kits, complete with thermometers and cheat sheets on how to pretend you know what you’re talking about. Meanwhile, neighboring states are watching the Texas experiment with a mix of trepidation and fascination, wondering if this move will finally settle the age-old debate of who can handle the hottest weather. Only time will tell if this bold conversion will lead to a cooler Texas or just a lot of confused and sweaty residents.

“I never thought I’d see the day when I’d be wearing a parka in August here in Texas!” exclaimed Mary Sanchez, a lifelong Texan. “But now that we’re beat the by using Celsius, I’ve got a legitimate reason to break out my winter wardrobe. It’s like we’ve outsmarted the sun itself – take that, heatwave!” Mary Sanchez

