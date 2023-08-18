WICH AND WHEY MAKE A NEW FRIEND IN TEXAS

Finding Samuel

The dry heat of southern Texas was an appreciated change from the Louisiana swamp. Glen and I arrived in Texas in search of the chupacabra, a reptilian beast known for its appetite for farm animals. Apparently, chupacabras don’t discriminate; they’re known to eat anything from chickens to cows. However, goats are their favorite.

So Glen and I took our talents to a Rio Grande Valley livestock auction and purchased a mid-size goat named Samuel. The auction, set up in the middle of the valley, was a cross between a music festival and a farmers market. While the auctioneer babbled, ranchers from all over the country walked their animals along the runway – cows, goats, sheep, and a llama or two. Meanwhile, salesmen peddled various ranching equipment and food from rows of tents. A local band played country music.

Samuel set us back a few grand, but he was cheap compared to the other goats, many of which were priced in the five figures. What would a hungry chupacabra care? That was our plan, to use Samuel to lure the chupacabra. Sorry, Samuel. The food chain can be cruel.

Glen, Samuel and Harms immersed in Texan culture.

The Evening

The auction continued long into the evening. The hundreds of auction-goers had brought their own tents, which they set up in the fields nearby. At around 9:30, Glen and I parked the van at the edge of one of these campsites, facing the hills where the chupacabras are said to live. We tied Samuel to the bumper, fed him some carrots and built a fire. We were situated maybe fifty yards from the closest group. Apparently, these guys had sprung for one of the more expensive goats, which they kept in a temporary pen (showoffs!).

Our neighbor...

…vs. Samuel, asleep as always.

The Encounter

Remembering what had happened in Pascagoula, we decided not to take shifts. Around midnight, we heard a strange sound from the hills. Glen and I were alert. As we’d hoped, Samuel was asleep. Knowing Samuel’s fate, it was best not to get attached. Minutes later, we heard the sound again. It was closer this time, a low whine followed by an ominous growl. Again, we heard the sound. This time, it was much closer, and we saw a pair of glowing eyes in the field beyond. Slowly, being sure not to wake Samuel, I untied his rope. If Samuel had the chance to run from the chupacabra, I’d let it happen.

The chupacabra from our point of view.

The chupacabra charged in our direction. As it approached, illuminated by our campfire, we saw its reptilian, coyote-like figure. Suddenly, about thirty yards away, the chupacabra stopped. It looked from side to side, first at Samuel, and then at our neighbors’ goat pen. After some seconds of pondering, the chupacabra made its decision and changed course. Glen cursed. The more expensive goat must have been filling, because the chupacabra left without considering Samuel, who was still sleeping.

Leaving Texas

Glen and I left Texas the next morning feeling awfully sheepish with Samuel in the backseat of our van. Apparently, chupacabras do have taste.

(Visited 6 times, 1 visits today)