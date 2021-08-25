5 GREAT WITCH SPELLS YOU CAN USE

GET THE LIFE YOU DREAMED OF!

You can attract love, money, and luck, banish evil from your life and even deflect an enemy’s evil ey, with five great print-and-save spells from America’s Witch — Wiccan high priestess Issa Morgaine

All you have to do is print them out, cut them up, and put them in your underwear drawer, jewelry box, or any other safe spot until you decide to unleash their awesome power.

Looking for love? You’ve got it.

Need money to pay your utility bills? No problem.

Luck to land a new job? Take it away.

There’s even an innovative “wild card spell” that you can use to attract any private or special thing your heart desires.

“And you don’t have to be a witch to take advantage,” says Branson, FL-based Morgaine.

“I’ve taken care of all the witchery. You’ll just need to perform a simple ritual to activate each spell whenever you’re ready to use it.

“You can cast all of your spells today, or you can hold on to them for weeks, months, or years. They won’t lose power because I’ve created them to be ready when you are.”

GOOD LUCK SPELL

With a red pen, pencil, or crayon, draw the first pleasant image that comes to mind right over the words you are reading now. Maybe it’s a bird. Maybe it’s a simple smiley face. Close your eyes and feel the power of your happy image for as long as you like. Bury this spell when you finish.

LOVE SPELL

Spoon honey on a photograph or pencil sketch of the man or woman of your dreams. PIerce the image with a fishhook or safety pin and then drop it in any creek, lake, river, or stream. As it floats away, whisper, “Soul mate come to me.” Write “love” here___________. Then crumple this spell and bury it in your backyard OR the closest yard to you.

WILD CARD SPELL

Look in the mirror as you burn a white candle. Say: “Give to me and mine, all for which we pine.” Repeat three times. This spell can attract good fortune, bring job success and repel evil energies. Use it as you desire!

ANTI-EVIL EVE SPELL

IF someone puts the evil eye on you or attacks you with evil energy remove the negative influence by lighting a white candle and repeating these words: “Evil eye, evil heart, begone today, from me do part.” Blow out the candle. Write “evil away” here __________. Tear up this spell, drop in a toilet — and flush.

MONEY SPELL

Decide how much cash you need and jot the figure here: $___________. Close your eyes and visualize yourself in a “money chamber” with crisp green bills (lots of Bitcoin). swirling all around you. Grab what you need then open war eyes. Find a safe place to burn this spell — and do it.

