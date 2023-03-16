Home » TUPAC IS ALIVE

TUPAC IS ALIVE

by

PBS reported that the rapper Tupac Shakur was sighted in Tasmania this weekend. 

PBS is reporting that  Tupac Shakur was sighted and photographed having drinks at a bar in Snug, Tasmania.  Soon thereafter the internet was ablaze with speculation if this was real and Tupac was really alive.

Tupac Shakur was allegedly gunned down September 7th 1996 after leaving a boxing match.  However reporters have discovered that Tupac actually survived the shooting, but he and record label executives paid off medical examiners to claim he had died.  His apparent death allowed him to escape his assailants and his constant legal battles.

Since then Tupac had lived in hiding under an assumed name in rural Pennsylvania.  Weekly World News reporters tracked down the beloved rap star to his new home.

With regards to going into hiding he said, “At first it was life or death.  I’d just been shot at and I knew it wasn’t going to stop.  Once I was out of the game, a fresh start looked too good.  All the baggage from the old life, I could let it go and walk away.”

Since then, “I mostly keep my head low.  Don’t draw attention.  Staying out of trouble.”

When asked about how he spends his time, he said, “Ya know, same old same old.  Shop at the Farmer’s Market.  Keep my bees, get some honey.  Flirt with the girls at Dairy Queen.  Nothin’ big.”

For creative exploits, Tupac says, “I like to knit.”  His house was covered with hand-knit pieces celebrating his former celebrity and sweaters with ‘Thug Life’ stitched on them.   Above the couch was a large tapestry depicting a scene from his California Love video.  He went on: “I do a lot of writing.  Amanda Gorman’s book of poetry, was mine.  I also ghostwrote the screenplay for ‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’.”

Tupac said he has no plans to return to the public eye.  “I’m a keep it straight chillin’ here.  Keep them bees, and work the strawberry patch.  End of the day, play some Fortnite.  It’s a good life.”

685 thoughts on “TUPAC IS ALIVE”

  4. first of all, pac is alive, althoug i don't believe he is giving interviews. he faked his death to get away from the illimanti that was forcing him to join. read more about beyonce's ties to this group along with half of hollywood, it gets deep so bring an open mind.
    • YES! U R SOOOO RUIGHT…………….SOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO MUCH MUCH GOIN ON IN THIS WORLD PEOPLE JUST DNT KNW…..WOOOOOW…………………THERE IS A GOD THTS ALL I CAN SYA ABT THT.

  7. the pictures and video they have show a guy that looks alot like tupac. nothing more, and anyone that knows anything about tupac can tell it isn't actually him.

    whoever wrote this should go to hell and die.

  10. hah Tupac is alive i stayed with him before 8 days . I couldnt believe that he;s alive i meet him in that club.

  11. jst let him b hez jst human tha guy u tlk about is alive jst leave it @ d@ swt peace
    (kap.Tz owt)!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!……………………………………………………………

  12. Remember people, this is Weekly World News… The stuff they publish is purely for entertainment purposes only. Now Tupac isn't the only celeb they have done this to. They have done pictures and stories of Elvis frolicking with munchkins while he performed for the wizard of oz…. Let alone they created Bat Boy a little boy who is a vampire bat who visits outer space.

    It would be great if Tupac were alive… but still… If he was, he would give an interview to the Enquire before this magazine… Let alone, I doubt he would be talking about his joy of knitting…

  14. LOL: "I like to knit". As if Tupac would say crap like that. And he's definitely not alive. Illuminati cover-up, my arse!

    Ah, got to hand it to Weekly World News to create entertainment—the trouble is you have to Google search a lot of articles, b/c many of them are true, while many are complete b.s. :-p

  17. Just checked out the TMZ pics from April 09'. Looks very similiar to Tupac, but if you look at the left ear of the person in the TMZ pics and an old profile shot of 2Pac's left side their left ear is dis-similiar.

  18. If u believe ds, ud believe anything!!
    Ds website shd b shut down….. D writers cnt get more creative than ds???
    Sad tho, they gt der buck on me for stayin ds long ere !!!
    I’m out…..

  28. Im a krumper cold blue 4rm r.s.a uhmm im a big fan of makaveli da best nd i blve dat hez alive im proud bwt dat nd ppl shall wlcme hm agen we micd ya man hala..

  30. that guy taken on picture, already admidded he aint Pac, furthermore you find frontal fotos of him on the web and youll see its not Pac. I wish it were but it aint him.
    Where ever pac is, I hope he is happy and relaxed

  33. the pic is fake, they put pac's face on another mans body lmao, although i do believe he is alive, think maybe we should just let him be, he is an amazing person inside and out.

  39. Pac is alive but this isn't him.. I was told by a friend that some guy at gamekiss.com "forums" has the real story behind his death.

    If you would like to know the TRUE story head on over to gamekiss.com click "forums", "freestyle", "general", and look for a thread about Tupac.

  42. He left behind a grieving mother, myriad fans, relatives and friends.
    This is no joke. A talented young man was cut down in his prime, and the killer has gone free all this time.

  49. Yoh I’m a 15 year old boy nd yet 1 of ma favourite thngz in the wrld is tupac I love his music and life style I wuld do anytin ta see 2pac with my very own eyes because 1 day ima be lyk him he’s ma inspiration . West side til I die outlaw 4 lyf

  52. Hey im 34 and i seem to believe tht that it is possible that Tupac may or mite be alive, look at all ur evidence nw that has come out since way bck whn. And check out my cd on Myspace ~The New AB~ ima underground Artist

  53. i seem to believe tht that it is possible that Tupac may or mite be alive, look at all ur evidence nw that has come out since way bck whn. And check out my cd on Myspace ~The New AB~ ima underground Artist

  54. Well there u have it folks, he may be alive. Stop being so quick to judge U R Not GOD , jus check the evidence at hand, and hey check out my cd on myspace.com The New AB ima underground artist

  55. I SEEN PAC MYSELF SELLIN BIGGIE T’SHIRTS 2 FOR $10 AND MY LIL N-WORD BOUGHT SUM FOOD STAMPS FROM EM… HE ALIVE SON! Lol

  58. yeah right and my name is Micheal Jackson hes dead y would a gangster switch to a farmers life really are you really that stupied i've been to his grave also and i've seen pics of him after the shooting.

  60. he is alive mate… disappeared from the game by faked out shooting. look at the pictures where he shows the sign of illuminati, he wanted to be up there in the first place… he outed like will smith in men in black… smart people like that are heading for the bigger, higher power… power of thinking pass 12% of human brain capabilities. how's that for a theory?

  63. Okay…,
    Im 2-Pac’s friend and we meet since childhood
    Proof that 2-pac isnt dead
    1)when he died there was no funeral
    2)it says on the news hes coming bak 2014
    3)he made a tape 2012
    4)black and yellow g-mix (song) a lyric which says “BACK FROM THE DEAD LIKE A MACVELLY”(2-PAC)
    5)FAKE purpose of death (illuminati,drugs,heart attack,stabbed) All fake

    Soo the 2 main important are 4
    And 1

  64. I am 48,met tupac in 1990 in New York on 126th street and park Av up town,ever since i began following this special,smart,intelligent and clever brother,trust and belive in every thing he says on his records cause i lived that life,you go boy with your bad self may god guide and protect you long live Pac.

  68. there is always conspiracy theory's when people from the public die like this. just like everyone said elvis was not dead and would be back and that never happened because he died. If tupac is alive he will never be back in the public eye as he owes too much money in legal battles etc. Just let it go he gone!!

  69. obviously he has no grave because he was cremated and when his mother got the ashes she spread them on her farm and gave the rest to her family just because he hasn't got a grave doesn't mean he inst dead.- Your going to say the hologram is real next lol.

    • The weekly world news also reported That they found the loch ness monster, a little boy with reindeer antlers, Biden has a robot that does public performances for him, that we have a ufo circling the sun, and that Obama's face will be on the new American flag. Just a little advice to not always believe what you read especially from a source like Weekly world news.

  71. To the person who said "why would a gangster turn to a farmer.." If you listen to some of his deeper songs, and read his book of poetry you can see that Tupac is a well rounded individual. One of his sayings was 'even thugs cry', he was one of the first which is just one example that illustrates that he was comfortable enough with who he was to be real and not worry about what his peers (in the industry) thought about it. Who says Tupac can't knit? Think about it… if he does come out (which I believe he may wait until he is on his deathbed to do so, his art, writings, anything he owned will be worth oodles of money, his family will not only be stable, but generations to come will live lavishly! After reviewing all the evidence that he is alive (and I'll admit there are false claims too) versus the evidence presented that he supposedly died, I believe he is. I do not believe however that he is in the united states, and if he is he must be waaaay out in the boondocks because there is no way in hell someone hasn't recognized him. There are numerous reasons why it was in his best interest to fake his death, and to refrain from making personal appearances (because if he did, he would NEVER get out of the spot light again.) I'm not really goo goo over the "thug life" personality that he presented although living a wild life I can relate, and some of his tracks… well you just can't help but move if you have any kind of rhythm at all. But the side revealed in glimpses through some of his rhymes and his book "The rose that grew from the concrete" show a very deep and articulate person, who views the world in color, not in black and white. I cannot say I blame him for getting out of it, and besides he is still making millions by releasing albums with that cite events, movies, and people, that came long after he was gone. Logically, there just isn't enough evidence he is dead to trump the evidence (legitimate facts pointed out about autopsy photos, coroners reports, tracks, etc) that he still lives. I wish him a long, healthy, comfortable, and simple life wherever he is. ***If you're reading this Tupac please put out some more poetry!

  72. It is under probarbility if 2pac is alive becose it was still this peper that carry it that 2pac is dead, same peper still came out to say that 2pac is still alive, but the first news came out stated that the body was not seen.He may be alive,becose the law state that aeny body been short to dead the a Police department is to carry the corps, so his body was not seen to be recoded,how would dey sed a person is dead and the body was not seen,the story may be true that is alive.

    Reply

  73. Its Gr8 to hear this news dat an Evergreen Rapper is Still alive….Am Happy 4 Amarhu Sharkur Tupac…..its nice to have back on Track, U are a Winner from onset so keep U̲̅я winning ways up….Brrrappp!!! Still on d Matter.

    • did you read he dosent want to show the world he’s alive if he’s alive He still might have Enimies that’s if you hear his songs really good you can get clues that’s why they say he’s coming in 2014

  76. true 2pac had enemies who i don’t think wld stil mind his presence if he came up. 2pac come up man n do wat u do best.

  78. they said he likes to knit, keep some bees, work the strawberry patch, and play WoW. He also knitted something that said "thug life" on it. This is obviously a very good troll

  79. Of course its a troll.. what a bunch of bull and everyone is extremely gullable to think he is alive now. there would be no way to cover it up for so long. rediculous. but trust me that i would love to see him alive as much as the next person..

  81. To say he is realy alive is a huge shocker.bt if imdeed is alive then wlcm bck n ope u continue doin wat u do best,makin gd music n poetry.

  82. AWREADY. i dont belive this but if it is so im glad them suckas dint get you and i think what youre doing now is 100% thug ma
    nsion hu.. only thing that gets me is a line they wrote im just keeping my head down. 2pac said keep ya head up! smells like a lie to me…

    • i knew it all along the evidence was all in the seven. ppl didnt believe me but look where i am now.

    • dam. straight up. didnt catch that myself. was too busy tryin ta pictture pac with knitting needles. yeah right. but ur right, pac woulda never said that

  83. I simply couldn’t leave your site before suggesting that I actually enjoyed the usual info an individual provide on your guests? Is going to be again steadily in order to check out new posts

  87. No doubt abt, Tupac had a plan of transformation nd he was tired of everyone world wide waiting 4 his next move. Where ever he s hope his keeping it thug. His death was theories to blindfold the world nd i alwys knew dat he s alive!

  93. If you really believe that Tupac is alive, then you need to go back to common sense school. How many people said the same damn thing about Elvis? Way too many to count. Pac is gone, suck it the F#*& up people. You're trying to hang on to a dream that died with Pac.

    If Pac is alive, its only in the memories that we keep, and everytime we think about him. He is gone, but his legacy still lives. maybe thats why some of you have no problem accepting this.

    To be perfectly clear, I know for a fact he is dead. I saw his body after the autopsy. In fact i was in the room when they sewed him up. All of this talk happened after his hologram show at Coachella.

    • You were actually in the room? How do you it was his body? The same doctor that apparently did his autopsy and all his medical stuff after pac died, had been known for taking dead bodies and taking pictures of them and what not or what not. I bet my life that 2pac is still alive. There is way to much evidence to say he isnt. Tell me more about that room you were in and what happened.

    • common sense once held that the earth was flat!…so please no one go to that school lol…

    • Elvis has how many impersonators?? of course theres going to be claims that hes alive. idiot

    • if hes still alive he need a write new songs nd dont be afraid to hide from the fame nd ect. alot of people might be mad but thats them i wanna hear how nd what uve created in theses past years u gotta take chances in life move on from the past nd show how you do it now show whos boss

  102. Is really 2Pac a live?,then if is a live,i wld advice him not 2 join again Bad boys,mafia,among others. 4 me i like him as a gud rapper & may b his Lyrics.I thank him 2 have survived hell,let him start a new life.

  103. ma guy tupac is still alive,though he is neva camin bk to ta music idusry i still luv his lyrics.stl on top pac

  108. i think he decide to settle down with some , who he love so much, and the person is the change
    ause of his change now

  110. Its quite simple,if photographed takin a drink,where the hell are the pHOtos..???? simple this is jus a hoax..!

  113. i believe, yall realllly neeeeeda s t f u .
    okay, okay YES tupac may be alive, maybe he aint? i jst love how ppl who dnt really agree &' dispice the fact tht he may still be living OR DEAD took the chance to comment &' write " i dnt care, he dead " if anything, RESPECT the dead . i knw all yall dnt wanna be forgotten as somewht tupac did .
    # palabra

  114. I am a big time fan of 2pac, and I wonder if realy he is alive then why don’t he make us happy again by coming public? I keep my head up because of His wordz of Courage and wisdom.

    Reply

    • Tupac faked his death for A reason..people were after him and wanted him out of the game (eg: music industry) as he didnt wanna promote what they believed in.. by coming back in public its just going to be a huge waste of time trying to escape the game.. If his words a words of wisdom then get his albums and listen to his lyrics,, u will undastand why he had to leave the game.. Hes happy now we all need to let him be..and live on!

  115. Pac is most likely alive…he was a gemini with an aries moon sign…so he way smarter than he looks or seems…if he ghost wrote the lake house there is evidence of that…the father’s name was simon(suge) who gave it all 4 work and let his family fall apart. Or how bout afeni sending massive amounts of money 2 somewhere in the carribean? What is that all about?…there is 2 much coincidence and he certainly staged his death. All true princes must be able 2 deceive..knowin the right people and lots of money you can make anything happen…even fool the world! If he’s coming back it will b 2021…another 25 year cycle

  117. Really its a lot of people cussing n all dat…People have there own opinions based on what the media put out n based on what they read..No one should criticize anyone about there opinions…just saying.

  120. why would somebody who wants the world to know he is dead now granting an interview claiming to be alive in zealand.Is he now tired of hiding? please stop misinforming the public.

  123. i realy realy hope he is still alive, if he is and i will see him one day im gonna cry my eyes out
    tupac keep ya head up and so do i

  124. I still cant believe people still fall for these stupid stories. im sorry, but he goes out in public and flirts and buys groceries and everything? if this was true he would have been outed a long time ago. everyone knows what tupac looked like, this is so unbelievable is funny. come one people just let the poor guy be dead and get over it. ya'll have been acting like hes jesus or something did he died.

  127. why would someone who wants the world to know that hes dead now claim to be alive.Is he now tired of hiding or what?Please stop misinforming the public.

  129. well i was one of those that at one time believed "the prophet" 2pac (no i am not being sarcastic i honestly believe he was one) had set up a elaborate fake death for whatever reason. that was until his spirit visited me while i was wide awake and assured me that he was honestly dead. even going as far to show me his wounds and the finger that was blown of as well… dont call me a liar because theres as much chance of that happening as there id dr. doobie or whatever his name was earlier seeing pacs actual body in the morgue!!! difference is ill be .

  130. part 2.. honest no that did not happen to me. i just believe after so long that a man as famous and recognizable as pac couldnt stay hidden this damn long. i m ean someone somewhere at some point in time would see him and believe if they told the press they could get rich and would start singing like a canary! the only way he could pull it off would be to get major plastic surgery. i also realized i was becoming a obssesive fan like the ones id made fun of my whole life….. the cult of presley!!! i hope these fans are right and at some point pac does return although i see it as unlikely. what i do believe is the autopsy photo is a fake. i completely believe that. i mean i was under the assumption pac had no autopsy so whys there a photo? these folks that put bs crap like this online though yall are sad. u know fans will see the headline and get stoked then read and be crushed and thats messed up

  131. That Mourge photo you can tell that it is fake it was all a set up tupac is still alive look at his neck you can clearly see he is not dead how do you explain new photos of him or be songs or anything after he was so called announced dead about a month later he had a music video come out in all his songs he talked about faking his death I believe he still alive.

  132. I have always and will believe Tupacs dead. Haven’t you all did your research. Haven’t you heard of the 7 Theory. What about this.. His life insurance was never cashed in. Listen to his music its all clues. If you know anything bout tupac you would know about the books Nicholas Machavelli wrote that he read in prison giving u the steps to fake your death. Hence, tupac chaged his name to Makavelli. Also, his morgue picture was photoshoped. Plus, his goal is to let Illuminati get strong. Haven’t u noticed they r stronger than ever. Gah and u people call ur self fans. Do ur research. I have and he’s alive and well.his musuic, album covers etc all are clues.

  139. Are u really that stupid? You dont think With the technology we have now a days they can not take somebody's voice and use it? Wow please tell me you are 5 years old. They made a damn holograph of the dude but you think they can't take his voice and say whatever they want?

  144. but world of warcraft didnt come out intil 2004 . he died in '96 soooo . ???? am i the only one whos eyebrows raised ?

    • It says he plays world of warcraft now…this article was written this month of this year not in 1994 so yeah nobodies eyebrows are risen because we all know this was "supposedly " said this month ~

  146. I got completely distracted from the article by reading these comments. Did any of you go to grammar school and learn how to spell or formulate complete sentences??? Ugh.

  153. Frickin tards!!! First off wut real G wud knit?! Dont be dumb….if you believe this article is fact you should be put into a home for mentally challenged…..jus sayin……R.I.P. Tupac!!! May these idiots let you rest in ganstas paradise!!!!

    • Your the retard. If you knew about Pac you would know that Pac did ballerina when he was younger. What real G does ballerina? C'mon son, go to bed -_-

  154. People,really….If Tupac was still alive this would be on headline news!!, You kids need to pay attention….Tupac is dead, always will be. You want to see him? Go watch his Hologram. R.I.P tupac.

    • Lmao, and I'm pretty sure he wouldn't be KNITTING thug life sweaters… REALLY?!?! I laughed out loud when I read that.

  157. I don't believe this either, but Surg Knight did said on TMZ that Tupac is alive. Knight was the one who paid the coroner, etc everyone. He also said that there was no killer that is why nobody knows who the killer is, because he does not exist. : / I don't know if surg knight was high (I bet he was) or if it's the truth. Hey, I don't know. I want to see pictures….this article does not sound so convincing….but yet, surg knight did said he is not dead. : /

  160. this is talk i can't believe it we must to face the truth tupac shakur gone and we always love him he said to live and die in AL Peace

  163. we need to see u we miss u much today i was watching how he died and Evry thing that Happend that day i started crying miss u pac

  165. come on guys! I love 2pac! but lets be for real now,2pac had the biggest mouth in hip hop, he spoke from his heart. 4 him to be quiet for all these years just don’t make sense. hell it don’t even add up 1 of the main reasons people think that 2 pac is still a live is the fact that hes body was never up for public viewing like B.I.G. was. he got shot 9/7/96 and died 9/13/96 7 days later he was 25, lol 2 + 5 equals 7 dan in november of 96 his last album came out which was entitled makavelli the don the 7 day theory. and on the very first track of the album you came here to 2pac say what? 4 years a lot of people thought he said sugg shot me! But he said shoulda shot me then you here 7 shots. the album was supposed to be entitled just makavelli the 7 day theory was added after he had passed away. but what I am saying is that when you can’t speak for yourself anyone can speak for you. 2 pac died that night and he probably thought he was leaving us with a piece of him.movie, music, poetry but he took our hearts with him. rest in peace my brother from a different mother {P}

  169. I doubt it! BUT even if pac came BACK he would have to do a lot of explaining first thing, he would be crucified by not just the media but he’s real true fans.he wood get on peace. hes hole legacy would be at state just think about it if martin luther king had faked his demise to allude his enemies then where wood that have left us? no where.2pac was 2 real for that. so wherever he is let’s hope he’s at peace, !! there will never be peace are all we all just headed for doom been consumed by the beast and I know there can never be peace that’s why I keep my pistol when I walk the streets cuz never be peace!! 2pac!

  171. There is a book called Murder rap by gregory kedding its about the B.I.G. and tupac murders he was a detective on the case.

  174. bail; thru da empty hall breath sticking in my jaw, ring, ring, ring quite all, incoming call call . plus this my hommie from high school is getting by…. all i know is pac gat a brother that is reppresenting him today… THE HIDDEN RECORDS

  183. are u serious??
    if he really was alive…IN NEW ZEALAND!!
    the media would be all over this cos NZ loves Tupac!

  185. 7 day theory-fake death at 25,return at age 43 which will be 2014, 2+5=7, 4+3=7, 2+0+1+4=7, 4+3=7, 2+0+1+4=7 and the gap of years between is 18, 8-1=7
    clever guy not so !!!!!

  188. First of all i love Pac and i believe the 7 day theory, he will return in due time however, there is a guy who goes by the name of blac haze, i'm sure most of you have heard of him he sounds just like Pac to the T…google him you will see, listen to what he says telling every1 he is not dead he'll be back….Second of all there was no autopsy, funeral, and he was cremated the day after he died. There is no actual real footage that says Tupac's name from the doctor's telling the media he was dead. If you pay close attention to the picture of his dead body there is no Makaveli tattoo which should have been there because he had that tattoo in the movie gridlock which was before he died obviously. Least but not last the picture of Tupac and Suge Knight riding together was supposed to be toke on or before Sept 7, 1996 however if you look at the pictures date it is Sept 8, 1996 just google Tupac and suge riding together and see what i'm talking about….I LOVE YOU PAC AND CAN NOT WAIT TO SEE YOU AGAIN!!!!!!!!!!!!

  189. let is all believe tupac is alive, the american fabricated the whole thing cos they believe he’s there problem, am seeing he’s latest picture, luv u tupac, u the man

  190. 2pac or as your new name makavili i just wont to say this i have been your fan for 4 years and you where allways on my top list man dont hide obama will pretect you there all dead you can come back man if your alive coz i cant belve every one they say ohh yea tupac is dead no man he is alive in cuba man i dont belve that i wont to see you 7/7/2014 be there coz we all miss you and if you say changes there will be changes

  191. I swear reading all these comments makes me want to cry if he does come back I won’t know what to do it be like god came back

  194. Haha I'd like to see these pictures. And "reporters" record their interviews. So I'd like to hear this or see it also. Other than that, what I think is, he's dead. Gone. There's no coming back. Yeah, he was a great rapper. And just because he had numerous songs come out, doesn't mean he's alive. He had a lot of plans with Death Row Records. That would be why he had so many singles. But whatever. I'll believe it when I see it.

  195. Oh man I feel pity cos its the year I was born you were announced dead(2pac) I wish to meet him cos I believe he his really alive, and I always look forward for better dayz but noting will ever change$ love u man

  197. 2pac we love u we want u back. Dont matter wat it take we still love u i hear ur music everyday we love yaa come back to the world.

  198. I was hoping he'd be willing to help me start my career as a rap artist, but unfortunately someone already uses the name I was going to use, "White Chocolate." ;-p

  199. Wel 4 me dis is unbelivabl wel if i cn see him wit my naked eyes i stil cn nt beliv cuz it i knw wat american cn do

  203. this is the dumbest piece of crap I’ve ever read. you got an interview with 2pac, you expect anyone to believe that?

  208. I believe Tupac is alive. This story seems deceptive for a few reasons. Where are the NEW pictures and video from the interview? Tupac is knitting??? I highly doubt that. Writing for the Lake House also doesn't seem like his style at all. If this were true, wouldn't it be all over the news?!?!

  210. I knew he was alive. Rihanna recently toke a photo with him… And the pictures was posted on her instagram photos…

  211. According 2 me as a believer n a lover of 2pac shakur iv always had dat believe dat he was alive sumwhr,though people use 2 say I’m mad,I never cared 4 wat they think or say coz I really do love 2pac.n when I foundout dat he is alive I dan had da happiest day I could ever remember…so dats y I say “all things r possible if u only believe”n thr4 I stick 2 my believe luv u 2pac

  212. Thug life always alive but this story seem some how I wana see the new real picture of my man ‘pac’ sometime they say that pac was seen in cuba now aukland ,newzealand from when pac was shot (did any one see pacs funeral ) or. Authopsy

  213. I was very very happy that 2pac is alive i was a little bit baffle in d first place, am gnarly nw cos i believe 2pac is alive.

  214. I was very very happy that 2pac is alive i was a little bit baffle in d first place, am gnarly nw cos i believe 2pac is alive. From nigeria in ipele, owo, ondo state.

  223. If you take a closely look at history, you should find a man by the name of Niccolo Makaveli whom faked his death at 25 then ressurect at 43. Now, 2pac was inspired by Makaveli and even took its name. So now, 2pac supposedly got shot, but didn’t quite die as he was rushed to the hospital, then his label executives paid medicals to pronounce him dead days later, DAYS LATER, at the age 25, now there was no funeral, nor was he buried, so some would say he was cremated, but why cremation? Now theres media speculation that he’s in another

    country or even

  224. Would love to believe its true. But why hasn’t this been on the news or a video of the interview we can see is for real?

  226. 2pac changed hes name to makaveli and it has (am alive) in that name hes alive coming bak 2014 so he said just wait and see )

  228. Guys, this website is a mock news site (much like The Onion). This is a fabricated story and clearly is a joke, just like everything else on this site. If someone actually got an interview with Pac, it would be a massive thing.

    • No offense Sarah, but I hope it didn't take long for you to figure out that WWN is a "mock" news site. I used to believe it was all real; then one of the Gootan Millenium Falcon spaceships showed up and landed on my front lawn, piloted by Elvis with his navigator, Bigfoot. They came to earth to get Ted Williams' head so they could use it to clone him, and create the universe's greatest baseball team. They also wanted to find out if the semi-retired (but not really dead) Jimmy Hoffa might still be interested in running the Galactic Teamsters Union.

  230. He lived in Pennsylvania … hmm … let me guess: He hid out among the Amish? After all, he looks so much like them.

  232. I think its true you maybe think I'm crazy but I think he has faked his own death because all the people that worked with him said he kept going on about his death and I seen a little sentence saying by his mum that it looked like he knew he was going to get killed that night and there is also a picture of him in the black BMW with suge knight that night he supposedly died so he might of known he was going to die so has went ahead and planned how he is going to fake his death but i might be wrong its just my thought so REPLY please

  240. The truth is that tupac is still living physically.remember that the next day after his supposedly death they said he was creamated.basicly a sign of covering up his death.they knew since he didnt die they had to come up with a dissapeaing act because there wasnt no body anyway.creamation were the only excuse for his disappearance.they knew they had to show his body. the truth of the matter is that hes n witness protection program.i believe that the incident did happened,but the wholed time that they said he was n the hospital;that gave them time to plan and enough time to get him out of there.they came up with a story on his lungs callapsing the only way to illiminate his appearance.no one got to c him n there,everthing was illiminated strongly indicating his escape.no evidense of his death.but lets be real.no one knows where hes at but his mother.and hes not publsizing nothing.hes being protected.

  243. I hope it's true. Because it's not funny to joke about Tupac death and create false hope in if Tupac is still alive. That is disrespect for him and for us. All Tupac fan hopes he is still alive. We will never meet an artist and a person like Tupac Shakur. SO spiritual, so true, so deep, so good, a true soul,someone who is real and even more. So If It's a joke, please Reginald Cunningham III and other who want to make a false story for proving something or to fool people for fun, stop this and delete your news. It's not cool to make false hope to people. You don't have soul, If you do that.
    Thank you.

  244. …If anybody believe this article..I have no faith for the human race anymore…I have never read anything more false in my entire life.Pac has been dead since 1996 when he was gunned down.That's it.End of Story

    • I would like to ask someone that is in his new life and a dna sample would prove that rumor true of false the truth comes out soon or later the only that could know that ansawer would be shog night

  246. I can't believe people are even CONSIDERING this. Tupac knitting and stiching Thug life on sweaters, in New Zealand, as a hobbie. This is an idea some asshole thought of high.

  254. I always had a feeling that he was still alive its crazy bc they say that his death day is september 13 and thats my birthday and i thought that was cool bak to the point ik tupac was still alive but i dont believe the knitting part

  255. People will believe anything the media says. It was the same with the illuminati. Suge knight said himself in a video about the meaning of Makavelli which Tupac called himself. He said Makavelli faked his own death in his story. Same as Tupac. Why would he jump out and say hey everybody!! I'm alive!! Yeah so they can have another chance to kill me -___- yeah right lol That mans life means more to me than him coming out in public saying he is alive.

  256. To bad everyone is dumb, he obviously got shot up because people saw him on the LAS VEGAS STRIP. He was taken to the hospital in which the media was kept out of and others. He talked about dying because when a niqqa keeps it real like he did, your destined to die. Also he was planning on leaving Deathrow which angered suge knight, and so suge knight planned the whole thing. Ive done alot of research and observation of suge knight in interviews. its almost too obvious.

    • your a fool..lol media was in the hospital, they interviewed the doctor there is footage of it…keep doing your research fool lol

    Reply

    Reply

    Reply

  269. click on the authors name and read just the titles of his other articles… 'snow obama'…. 'megan fox is a man'

    this is foolishness…

  271. You lot are blind to the reality! Tupac is not dead, do not believe the media who told you he was dead because he was not! You do all know that there was no autopsy for him, that when they claim to have done the autopsy the photo of “2PAC” didn’t even show his face! When he had his “funeral” they kept the coffin shut, don’t you all think that’s abit funny! The name Makaveli was taken from an Italian magician who faked his own death! 2PAC is alive, you best believe that!!

    Reply

    • Although I do believe Tupac is alive, none of the information you posted about is fact. Makaveli was taken from an Italian magician? "Machiavelli" was an Italian philosopher, not a magician. Tupac did have an autopsy, though the information on the report is skewed; his weight and height are both off. The autopsy picture is all but fake because the Makaveli tattoo is missing from his neck. He did not have a funeral, it was canceled a few hours before the showing, and finally, he was supposedly cremated the day after the autopsy was performed.

      Please, if you're going to post information and spread that Tupac is alive, please, post the correct information. Else people are gonna look it up themselves and think you're trolling them or spreading false hope.

  274. Julienbailey shut ya mouth. Ya all #disrespecting Pac!! He didn’t get buried on a coffin, hewascremated the day he died. His! Ashes were scattered thon a private beach on Malibu. And then some in his mams garden!! Stop disrespectin the man! Show love.

  285. I think if tupac is alive he’s gone to great extremes to do this so people she respect that fact and leave him in peace. I think he is a legend and always will be. I got into tupac as a 20yr old white British young women. I started off reading his poetry THE ROSE THAT GREW THROUGH THE CONCRETE. I was in aw of his thoughts. Then the movies and music. If u are alive tupac live a long happy life x x

  286. I wood do the same thug life for ever. stay raping and stay low key cuz we want you to stay alive. Thais for the real story in your music. that no one sees that’s y you will b back wen the time is rite. revaluation thug life bin on my own send I was 12 never had a job. take care of the family. see you wen you want to step back out we got Yor back we are biger the the government you got the peaple no material wat race

    Reply

  289. I’m going to b ready. wen the time is here and its geting closer. pac. wantid to live. to fite a nuthere day. killuminote. thug life. Niles MI will b. down

  295. i am an sri lankan. 2pac is my Best rapper. And his voice is very clear when he rapping. I think he is a fool. Because, he said “it’s all about the music” then, he should do only music, rather than “thug life”. Bottom-line is He not loose his life. We (world) loose a good rapper!

  298. I knew it my friend sed he died but me and bro told her no even Doee we me and my bro didnt know we’re he was at we thought cuba but she is wrong

  301. Even if this is a porky, I aint giving up no damn hope ’cause I know one day Pac will resurrect. I aint talking about falsified death ’cause I believe he died. See, Pac is the second Christ sent for the exclusive salvation of Thugs, Outlawz, Pimps, Golddiggers and Mobs. He did a wonderful job out of it and died. So his resurrection is much anticipated for complete salvation!!!

  304. I no for a fact the illuminate is real. so Killuminate. wen pac is back. that’s all its going to b I hope your ready for a revolution. THUG LiFE

  307. this will be like going to heaven alive.seeing pac that i feel for like a brother.the only rapper that knew what it takes to do it.if he ever returns i will be the most happiest.but this time i guess no thug living.

    • Yoo nothin buhh trouble?? It ain’t 1996 nigga there’s nothing but pussies now tupac took gangster to the grave

  327. I do believe tupac is alive. But if I was him. I would stay where I’m at. Cuz tupac is not missing a thing. It ain’t nothing but trouble out here. And I’m sure that’s what he want to stay out of. I wish I could see him. God bless u Tupac. Keep hope alive!!

  338. If tupac is alive,wat do we wnt 2prove.ppl listen 2 ol his songs,d guy was feelin his death.he writes&records mo songz everyday.death o alive.let's nt hurt his mom with,words of pain.Lunatic 4rm south Africa

  342. alife or death.. pac im your soldier.. keep steering at the fakes through your rare view.. they cant do nothing to a G.. i gat your name tattoo on my walls.. i did a mixtape for you and i wish you could hear it.. for the brothers you buried, i aint mad at cha coz we both just victims of broken homes,, love you till death.. incase you never get to see my face again..

  343. my boyz is crazy in da hood, they holla your name.. alife or death… we learnth so much from your lyrics.. we pray for u.. your name ring bell here in my hood.. my boy adams Ggame gat ur voice when he rapps in da studio. often times we just call him ur son.. u re still d best in rap game

  349. I realy love your music Pac wish u could come back ma nigga u were really a true genius man i’m always listening 2 ya lyrics, u de best rapper of all time…miss u man

  352. If Pac said ‘Flirt with the girls at Dairy Queen. Nothin’ big’.

    This article is FAKE! Isn’t that exposing himself to tha so called ‘assailants and constant legal battles’ he was tryna escape.

    Why not show us tha proof of his pics instead of putting some old photos everybody knows?

    Reply

  353. Thug live !!!! Hope its true cos I’m still missing you. I’m so addicted to your songs that I don’t play another music. Pls we want you back.

  354. I think Tupac his dead b4 he achieved his plan of faking
    His death, b cos no 1 can hide 4 so long I understand evry1
    Luvs em n I luv em 2 much mre dan any rapper, his a truly
    Mother f**ken thug life 4 life.

  355. U r truly a profet 2pac cos each tym i study ur lyrics it‘s gave me hope. Dead or Alive u stil live in ma hert niga wit d precision wit intention 2 get richer.

    Reply

    Reply

  366. Pac ma nigga we all really need u ,u were not just to a raper to some people lyk me nigga,ur music was all about life and how people live in the street so plz nigga come back I need u I really love ur music and u will always be ma nigga thug life till I die.

  371. The illuminati killed him, he's dead. Now they're just playing with the believers. The dude is dead, just like John Lennon, Michael Jackson and others that spoke out against them. That's how they roll. Stay away from mainstream media, this shit is false.

  373. i bleave pac is alive an is chilling i hope and pray for him an his return i no we all miss him today rapers just suck no real heart but pac if you for real out there this j.lemere look me up id die to just shake your hand

  374. So he has been spotted right you had an interview with him tell us the name of the city were you took the interview with him tell us more how could it possible you make an interview and no picture guys you can clearly see that this report is fake we have to wait till 2014 when he realy is returning

  375. if u guys had an interview with him u should have just snapped him.. Having one of his pixel would be good.. But i still believe the real homie is alive “MAKAVELI”

  380. O.k. I love 2pac-tupac n his hip hop little homies n his thug drug lifelong m…. n I’m gald he change now he probably out of da game n no more troops , trouble n no more nothing just justice like future say youuu deserve it Yeah Yea straight up I no da street’s was da best n getting waste with you’re friends n keep on going to jail n try to turn your life around You deserve it too let u no dat u did good

    Reply

  381. Yall crazy he gone just suck it up and stop dreaming and live ya life dont forget him but let his sole b in peace like you would do a friend or family member why make his mom keep reading what you want so bad to believe maybe the press and others should keep writing and putting inthe news that your love ones that you lost through the years and I bet you won’t like it please let go and live for. H
    Your loved ones p see

  383. Tupac is dead… let’s accepted… there is no way in hell someone can hide for 17 years and watch all his fans crying out for him and let all this phonies Rappers take over. And me and you know Tupac could never kept quiet for that long.

  384. I don't care about anyone else or what they think, I think Tupac is STILL ALIVE! And for those people who are skeptical about this, one day… just one day, he'll show himself to prove his existence.

    Reply

  392. Thank you a lot for sharing this with all of us you actually recognise what you’re speaking about! Bookmarked. Please additionally consult with my website =). We can have a link exchange agreement among us

  396. i’ve always thought of him as a living person even after he was allegedly pronounced dead & I still do.if y’all can’t cast d first stone then don’t say shit abt d brother.He’s stil d reallest person 2 have ever walked d earth surface.RESPECT

  402. For all the ones saying the nose ring is on the other side: Did it ever occur to you that he could've SWITCHED sides????????? He could've pierced the other side. Tupac is alive and I have believed that for MANY years. Don't know if this was a real interview with him, but he is NOT dead.

  403. In my life I`ve always bin Pac`s fan. I rememba growin up, I`d photo in my rum by d wall. Even tho my fatha died way back, still I ddnt no anythin bou death.I was naive, I always thot he wud re10 2me, I DO MISS HIM… Am yo huge fan buddy. Mayb u shudnt try&cum back but I want u take dats yos &u worked hard 4 b4 u left. U did a gr8 job. They wannad 2smoke yo but yo bit them…I still enjoy yo music, DEAR MAMA, Its a dedication to my late mom…

  404. I miss 2pac so much. Everybody call me 2pac because i resemble 2pac. Some ask me if we are related but i run out of words. His musics inspire, motivate and even encourage me. I wish he is really alive so that i can talk wt him. Howeva,i’m convinced u are somewhere good. I like u new secret life bt pls unleash ur identity and supriz d whole wide world. I love u broda.

    Reply

  406. omg if he really IS still alive…..whoa man, im shocked. Ive always been one of his biggest fans along with my interest in Biggie Smalls (didnt Tupac have a close friendship with Biggie?) And no I really do think it’s safe to stay out of the public, because once the world goes ballistic with the proof that 2pac is still alive, those hater cunts will be back out there to shoot him down again D: and besides, he wouldnt want to risk his new life out there, he’s only just beginning to live life NORMALLY (away from gangsta troubles and ”thug life”) Love u Tupac!

  408. U mek them change d world wit ur blueprints cuz ur real Nigga Makaveli d don. Ur chronicles are more than the world artillery.

    Reply

    Reply

  416. I hope this trustworthy news source will finally display the truth. Black people are aliens and cannot die, so Tupac never died. He was just living with batboy in the matrix. Cheers,

    Dr. ——–<==========3, MD.

  419. Yep and Elvis is ALIVE too along with Michael Jackson … they all play world of warcraft together and send each other knitted slippers and toaster cozies for christmas while tending to their bees and sending honey to ONE ANOTHER!!!… LIKE SERIOUSLY LET THE KINGS R.I.P

    Reply

    Reply

  422. Tupac alive that is something I should be abel to look forward to, ever since pacs publication of his death my life hasn’t been the same. I sexed pac and even had his children.

  429. If pac mum is silent and those who respect pac then this world is sick.let pac rest in peace and stop playin with the gulliable.the niga is dead period and is at heavens ghetto drinkin hennessy

    Reply

  431. There is no dairy queen in Tasmania, or australia hahaha and i’m almost positive customs would’ve asked why when they pulled up his name said he was dead? Good story you had believing at first, I could imagine those being alive in new Zealand but

    Reply

  435. It’s really based on how strong you felt and believed in what he was saying, what he was goin through, and already been through when he was sayin IT meaning the message (keep in mind the world as a whole was goin thru all this as well pac saw what it was and what it would become if someone didnt do something he thought this way at like age 16-17).More importantly what he is a activist not the rapper that everyone knows. He had what one of his friends called a plan “h” or some letter meaning plans after plan b and c ,way after. Then while locked up we all know the books he read. If you don’t goggle them (better yet read them). PAC knew his enemies and what they were able to do thats how he thought. What they didn’t know was what he knew and was able to do knowledge is power no matter your form of enemy. It will take a lot of reading but if u take a close look at this mans life you’ll be shocked forever. You might even laugh at yourself for what u may have believed. His testimony would make anyone ANYWHERE! Feel where he’s coming from

  439. well finally niggas get wat i been sayn u got to look at the facts he told god he was gone fake his death media to they just didnt pay attention to wat he was sayn i dont care were he's at cus my nigga aint dead well time to bump some hold your head pacs #1 fan hell yea

    Reply

  443. If this is true my dreams and wishes have been answered!! I still cry today that I will never get to meet an amazing person… Something about him makes me love him more and more… There is a part of me that didn’t want to believe he was dead because he is the man I want to marry!! I would do anything just to meet PAC and spend a day with him… Call me crazy but I know he is out there and if by chance you get to read this PAC I LOVE YOU AND PLEASE MAKE ME THE HAPPIEST GIRL IN THE WORLD AND LET ME SPEND A DAY WITH YOU…. This is prob just a hoax coz so many ppl still love him but I will write it till the day I die I LOVE PAC and still hope I see u before I die 🙂 unconditional love xxxx

  449. I really dont believe hes dead but i still have love in my heart i noe hes out there sum where but im not sure where but i will always love hym dead or alive i think the fact tht ppl may be lie’n bout this puts so much more love in my heart for him like for real and i think ppl r so jealous of who he is and how loved he is like forreal and if he is alive i really want to meet him but if hes not y do ppl keep draggin this on i mean let the man rest gosh! But i dont matter he was a legend and always will be ok so 😘KEEP YAH HEAD UP PAC😍 let haters hate😕

    😠The only hardcore nigga i noe can rock an nose ring😠

  450. Ump in wish PAC was alive and actually some reporters say he was found on a island across sea and he have been put in prison for faking his own death just saying……! Idk wish it was true though

    Reply

    Reply

    Reply

    • well if he is hiding then they can only say so much and show so much he prolly asked for no pictures because he prolly changed his looks they didnt give a exact location ether

    Reply

    Out cuz I’m protecting my friend and get in oyr way be shots

    Reply

    Reply

    Reply

    Reply

  466. Let pac rest man, he did his part n rested on his 7th day that’s respecting the 4th commandment.. Complying 2 Gods law means Trusting Honestly Unto God’s law.. Killiminati soldier I am.. Lol Fcuk the evil empiror pac we’ll ride 4 u n niggaz lyk u who submit in our lord Jesus!

    Reply

    Reply

    Reply

  472. TUPAC IS ALIVE HE WILL BE BACK 4 SHO.. HE NEVER HAD A FUNERAL HE IS IN CUBA LIVIN' LARGE. JUST WAIT HE WILL BE BACK SOONER THAN YOU KNOW………..
    BE PATIENT HE'S BEEN PATIENTLY WAITING FOR A TRACK TO EXPLODE ON.. TRUST ME 4:20
    Reply

    Reply

  479. I like to hear Pac speak and flow whats real in his songs!! I wish I coyld have met him…he acted like a normal human…

  482. ppl jst here dis out,i knw we all luv pac nd we do with all respect care 4 him so we don’t have 2 b making fool @ our self’s the only thing we can do now is to 4get about the media nd face d reality………nd i don’t believe ma homy will talk like (@WeRideProd),coz even d way he/she expressed him/her self can never be d way pac wil express him self 2 us

  483. ppl jst here dis out,i knw we all luv pac nd we do with all respect care 4 him so we don’t have 2 b making fool @ our self’s the only thing we can do now is to 4get about the media nd face d reality………nd i don’t believe ma homy will talk like (@WeRideProd),coz even d way he/she expressed him/her self can never be d way pac wil express him self 2 us…l8

  486. thank God you are alive I knew you were. im in sac CA now I meet you at a mall one day and we callab on music and tracks I still have those track if you still need them.hit me up gblack2904@gmail.com if you need anything Bro

    Peace

  487. Oh thank gosh you're alive this is too good to be true!! Im a big fan. all the rappers today are crap.. we all miss your real rap and i totally understand why you dont wanna come back…i get it. really. but y'know… we are always welcoming you if u change your mind 🙂

  489. Tupac playing World of Warcraft and enjoys knitting? Don’t know what the writer is smoking but this is a load of shit. Hoax. RIP Tupac, his legacy will live on.

  491. im nt beleadin enething buht neva erd bwt caput buht i belead he alive i hope he revealz hm self tu sho er body hu jesus z) watchn hs vidz n tht i kno he alive i searchd n erd hs songs he knew from tha past bfao hs death i reversd hs lyriks n erd evrythng tht i belead he alive i beleave yhu.AOTEAROA

    Reply

  494. Hallo Best rapper ever since d world start and herer after ya d RAPPER ever since god descend ADAMS and Nana Hauwa’u to this crazy goddamn earth that this folks of illushit tryna crack it down to there feet though the MAHDY its on his way and I know many people doesn’t know his already born…so PAC I know u are here seeing our post may god bless u and direct u to the right path before d real and actual death came and go down with ya killuminati project even if its inside ur heart #salute #respect

  495. Ye$$ I bliv Real homies Live 4eva……Hopefully u r trying 2 Bit Makavelli….Do dar Homie,make a comand…..al’ya Sojaz(followers) r Ready…..Black Panther 4 Lyf#

  500. They went to far bout his life now it's bull crap but 2pac is alive after being shot for real he was put in the witness protection program. 2pac is alive but not like they said. It doesn't make sense for him to be dead. I have looked at this multiple times and I often look at conspiracy theories. This is one conspiracy that I believe in

  502. Tupac if u alive that’s weird I think u alive cause a lot of people can fake there death u n biggie were great u guys should have never fought it ruined your guys life I’m sorry u had to go to hiding if u all alive then u should come back no one wraps like how it was back then tupac if u are alive please come back

  504. Youre so cool! I dont suppose Ive learn something like this before. So good to find any person with some authentic thoughts on this subject. realy thank you for beginning this up. this web site is one thing that’s wanted on the web, someone with slightly originality. useful job for bringing one thing new to the internet!

  507. this does not sound like tupac and if it is then i feel betrayed if he does not come back! if he used his mind he could change the world and i would follow him to the end!! Revolution!

  508. This Is a lie….might not be dead but mr.shakur does not talk like that nore would he ever give an interview the real rap legend would kill you if you knew where he wa hiding

  509. This is a lie. If Tupac is alive then they have buried someone else in that ground other them him or he would of at least came out of the closet already!

  512. This is obviously a joke. It’s embarrassing to see people commenting like they’ve worked out that it’s not true.

  515. This is the most ridiclous blog I've ever read! Lol but its also hilarious. I'm pretty sure Tupac doesnt talk like that lolol. The person that wrote this blog was trying to talk hood like him so badly(not working) lol. And it said he lives in Pennsylvania? Really are you serious, you couldnt find a better lie for him to live at. Me not being a celebrity would move out of the United States if I was trying to fake my death. So do you think Tupac is stupid enough to be in Pennsylvannia. And you said he said 'He goes to the farmers market and flirt with girls at Dairys queen' lolol!! Do you realize how many ppl in the United States know Tupac?! They would go crazy if they saw Tupac in a public place! It would be all over the news on TV! So that was dumbest lie you couldve wrote. And if somebody is trying to get away and is faking their death(famous celebrity) they wouldnt go out in public, and def wont be picking starwberries -_- anyways… Tupac is dead .. deal with it. Follow me on TWITTER everybodyy: @MekhiYoungblood

    Reply

  516. Tupac knitting ….seriously!?! Right, he’s also a HUGE hockey fan, works birthday parties as a mime and a klan member…oh yeah..breeds unicorns! Retards.

  517. At least mad magazine was kinda funny. Figured I’d type some shit, might as well, seeing I already lost 10 minutes I’ll never get back. Faux news sucks.

  518. Tupac did stay in penslvania for a while too but idnt go out. At first he hated having to stay in allthe time. But has had a lot of corrective surgery now and can mingle in even wih people who know us well without them know who he is.

    The story above is a joke cmon now. Lol

    Reply

  520. Excellent issues altogether, you simply won a new reader. What may you recommend about your publish that you made some days in the past? Any certain?

  521. Tupac is very alive however this story is total fiction, he has been in Cuba since 1996 & has released music under the names blac haze and makaveli the don and tupac will reappear in June 2014, as for tupac knitting lol come on who would make such a stupid statement

    Reply

    Reply

  523. Brianna u r right let that man live in peace and if he dead then he dead but if he living kudos to him and I hope he has a great life but don’t try to make him do some dat he has experienced and don’t want to do it again picture u rappin and gettin shot at and all u want is a fresh start you’ll take it won’t u it’s either that or die so if he don’t want to rap let him be but before u try to judge him picture u in his shoes…..

    • tru da brother. i believe he is alive and kicking a heathy goal. he deserves everything that man. ma name is BURR

  525. I dont know if tupac is alive or not. If he is ialive I really hope to meet him someday soon. He is really amazing!!!!! 😀

  526. If Tupac is really alive, he should return to the public so as to clear our doubts…………. We need you back ROCK STAR!!!!!!!!!!

  529. Lol last year u reported dat facebook will be shuttin down May 2013.nw its Tupac u claimin 2have been interviewng him bt yet u using old pics,y didnt u take a pic of dat house if nt hm? Lies lies u full of serious jokes editor.bt u keep da site goin

    Reply

  535. The thing people don’t realize is that Tupac underwent extensive facial surgery and skin bleaching. The mega successful operation cost 500 million which Tyler Perry loaned him and Tupac came back as Justin Bieber. Justin Bieber is really Tupac! That’s why I love JB

    Reply

    Reply

  545. he is a artist a real raw model artist could not able 2 be hide that mush long. I don t care wether he is alive or not but i appritiate his works of arts. He is a pillosofer who change fool in 2 Intelligen.. Listen and learn

    Reply

    Reply

    Reply

    Reply

    Reply

    Reply

    Reply

    Reply

    Reply

    Reply

    Reply

    Reply

    along with social support systems, I recently point out remember to retain changing your website in addition to join the item.

    thankyou

  578. Wonderful do the job! Be the form of data that happen to be should be provided across the goal. Waste online due to positioning that distribute increased! Seriously around plus speak with my own website. Many thanks =)

  581. Tupac isn’t alive why would anybody wanna lie about something serious like that like when Da news said the world was gon end in 2011 did it end no! Stop lying Tupac is not Alive

