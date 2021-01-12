4 STEPS FOR PUTTING A CURSE ON ENEMIES

LOS ANGELES, CA – A highly controversial book explaining how to put curses on your enemies is soon to be reprinted. The original book was published in 2013 It tells you how to harness your dark powers in four easy steps!

“All you have to do,” says famed sorcerer and occult author Damien Mulkrin, “is forget about the Golden Rule. You have to resign yourself to the fact that vengeance is the only thing that will make you happy.”

At that point, you can follow Mulkrin’s simple 4-point plan. It will help you to unleash evil powers that will give you the upper hand in your battle with any perceived enemy. No matter how strong he (or she) might be, Mulkrin declares.

“Sorcerers, witches, and warlocks aren’t the only people who can cast spells and put curses on people. With a little training, anyone can do it – even you,” said Mulkrin. His frightening updated book, When Bad Things Happen to Bad People, is slated for a spring release.

THE STEPS

“In fact, my 4-point plan is simple enough for a child to follow. “I guarantee you won’t find an easier or more effective way to deal with people who give you a hard time.”

Here is Mulkrin’s 4-point plan. WARNING: Dabbling in the occult can be dangerous or even deadly. Proceed at your own risk. Weekly World News does not take responsibility for any results.

1. THE INTENTION WHISPER. Rise from your bed at midnight. Sit cross-legged on the floor in a dark, empty room. Whisper the words: “Evil, live, live, evil” over and over for one minute. In your mind’s eye, picture the person you want to curse.

2. THE VISUALIZATION. As the image of the person appears to you, visualize great harm coming to him or her. For example, you might watch with delight as a car runs over him or he falls down a flight of stairs.