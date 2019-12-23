JESUS FINDS FACE OF CHER ON HIS TOAST!

A CHRISTMAS MIRACLE!

Jesus H. Christ, Son of God and The Savior of Mankind, was amazed, last week, to find the face of rock songstress Cher in his slice of rye toast.

The miracle Cher toast

“It was definitely the face of Cher,” said Mr. Christ. “I couldn’t believe it. I’ve been a fan of hers since her Sonny & Cher days. Her music speaks to me, especially her later, disco stuff. I get misty over her epic ballads, as well. When she sings ‘If I could turn back time?’ I’m so moved, I weep tears of wine.”

Mr. Christ, who’s been in self-imposed exile since the last American election, said that this miracle renewed his faith in mankind.

Jesus was happy with his toast.

“I’m going caroling this year,” enthused Mr. Christ. “And I’m buying presents for everybody! I’ve already picked out a nice change purse for Judas.”