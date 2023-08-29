EL SEGUNDO, CA – A local Uber ride took an unexpected turn yesterday when a millennial passenger spilled their vape juice all over the backseat. The incident has sparked a nationwide debate about the responsible use of ride-sharing services. Apparently, millennials have a hazardous nature.

The incident occurred when 26-year-old Glen Wich requested an Uber to take him to his favorite artisanal avocado toast café. Armed with his MacBook and a gluten-free, non-GMO, organic kale smoothie, Wich hopped into the car. Thus began a cloud-chasing session that would rival even the densest of fog.

Millennial Spills Vape Juice in Uber: Entire Generation Now Blamed for Cloudy Situation



At the time, Wich was engrossed in a discussion with a fellow passenger. He was talking about the cultural significance of vintage cassette tapes. In a moment that will forever be etched into the annals of ride-sharing history – Wich’s vape pen slipped from his hand. This released a torrent of strawberry-scented vapor that engulfed the entire backseat.

The shaken Uber driver reportedly pulled over to the side of the road, mistaking the situation for an otherworldly encounter. “I’ve seen some things during my time as an Uber driver. But this was on a whole new level,” the driver, who wishes to remain anonymous, stated. “I thought candy-scented aliens were invading my car.”

What To Do If You Spill Something In An Uber



If you spill something in an Uber, don’t panic, and follow directions. News of the incident spread like wildfire on social media. Memes of cloud-filled cars and millennial stereotypes flooded the internet. Critics were quick to point out that this incident highlights the supposed lack of responsibility exhibited by the millennial generation. “They ruined breakfast by buying too much avocado toast and now they’re ruining perfectly good Ubers with vape juice. What’s next?” a concerned citizen said on X.

Millennials argue that the incident has been blown out of proportion. They feel it’s simply a case of an unfortunate accident. “It’s not fair to judge an entire generation based on the actions of one person,” said Ashley InstaFlower, a spokesperson for the Millennial Liberation Movement. “We’re just trying to express our individuality and stay chill, man.”

As the vape cloud clears and the air fresheners get to work, one thing is certain. This incident will continue to be fodder for intergenerational debates for years to come. Whether you blame the vape pen, the Uber driver, or the entire millennial generation, one thing is clear. You must always secure your vape juice before embarking on a ride-share journey.



