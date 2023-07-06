Hogzilla TO become Ron DeSantis’ Meatball Chef!

The hybrid wild hog and domestic pig is “ecstatic” to be in the kitchen of the Florida Governor.

The legendary Hogzilla has been spotted out of the wilds of Alapaha, Georgia! Followers of this famous cryptid were caught by surprise when Hogzilla was found in the kitchen of Florida’s Governor, Ron DeSantis. That’s right, folks! The gargantuan swine, who once broke the Internet with rumors of its immense size is now cooking! Apparently, he’s no longer installing fear in people with his scary tusks Now he’s wearing a chef’s hat and apron. And Miami is abuzz with tales of his amazing frying pan skills.

HOGZILLA SIZZLING!

It appears that Hogzilla has moved on from his days of haunting the Georgian woods. He is now more interested in haunting the culinary scene of Tallahassee. Eyewitnesses couldn’t believe their eyes. The colossal hog is now working in the kitchen of the Governor’s mansion. And his specialty? Meatballs!

Hogzilla is meticulously rolling meatballs with surprising finesse. The hog-turned-chef, originally known for his 800-pound weight and nine-foot length, seems to have found a new passion. His skills are leaving those in the culinary art astounded and baffled.

Governor DeSantis is thrilled with his new personal chef. “I must say, Hogzilla’s meatballs are the finest I’ve ever tasted, ” Desantis was reportedly told a local newscaster. “I just love having his balls in my mouth,”

“A living legend has made these meatballs. That just adds to their flavor.” Daring locals and adventurous researchers used to hunt Hogzilla Now he has turned a new leaf and picked up a spatula.

UNITED IN MEATBALLS

The monstrous hog is more than just a myth. He’s a meatball maestro! DeSantis has always loved a good meatball sub. But with Hogzilla’s arrival, it seems the Governor has finally found a kitchen maestro who shares his meatball mania.

The news has caused a sensation in the Florida media. Many are lining up to get a taste of Hogzilla’s mouthwatering meatballs. “Who knew that our legendary Hogzilla, the forest terror, is now a culinary savant?” said local fireman, Manuel Topatitto. “I can’t wait to try those meatballs.” Most of us are still scratching our heads in disbelief. But one thing is for sure: Hogzilla’s meatballs are the hottest in Florida.

So the next time you’re in the Sunshine State make sure you visit the Governor’s mansion. Not to meet the Governor, but to get a taste of the most talked-about meatballs in America!

