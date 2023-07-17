CAN A VAMPIRE BE A ZOMBIE?

In a small town in southwest Virginia, a horrifying discovery was made. It sent shockwaves throughout the world. Vampires were terrorizing local residents when things took a turn for the worse – the vampires are now turning into zombies!

CAN A VAMPIRE ALSO BE A ZOMBIE?

How is it possible? According to eyewitnesses, the vampires first sink their fangs into their victims. Within minutes, the vampires would turn into shuffling, brain-hungry zombies. The once-feared vampires are now being hunted by the very same people they once terrorized (although they are now undead).

The Weekly World News investigative team traveled to Big Stone Gap to investigate. They soon discovered the cause of this bizarre transformation. It was a mysterious virus that was spreading rapidly through the vampire population. The virus causes vampires to lose their immortality and turn into the undead. “It’s a double-whammy for them vampires,” said local resident Wally Buckman.

Vampire Community Stunned!

Big Stone Gap authorities are struggling to contain the outbreak. The virus is spreading rapidly, showing no signs of stopping. Panic has gripped the town, with residents barricading themselves inside their homes, praying for a solution. “We can’t catch a break! We thought we were getting rid of them vampires, but now we got zombies!” Stunned onlookers ask, how it is possible? “how CAN A VAMPIRE ALSO BE A ZOMBIE?”

Meanwhile, the vampires-turned-zombies are roaming the streets for their next meal. The Weekly World News obtained exclusive footage of the gruesome transformation. It is not for the faint of heart.

This is a developing story. the Weekly World News will continue to bring you the latest updates on this incredible story.

Vampires and zombies seen together at a backyard, potluck party.

