MAN CAN SPIN HIS HEAD 360 DEGREES!

JUST LIKE HIS GRANDPA!

TURIN, ITALY Marco Laurello is carrying on a proud tradition in show business that his grandfather started 60 years ago: He’s the man with the revolving head!

Like his grandfather, Marco can twist his head 180 degrees in either direction — and that’s a mind-boggling 360 degrees.

“My grandfather Angelo Laurello was a legendary performer and I am just happy to follow in his footsteps,” said Marco, 28. “My goal has always been to carry on the family name in Las Vegas, after I win Italy’s Got Talent..”

Marco is modest about his skills but many old-time circus observers say he’s every bit as talented as his neck-twisting granddad, who died in 1974.

“Marco is a tremendous crowd-pleaser just like Angelo was,” said Ponzi the clown. “When Marco spins his head around and it looks like it’s on hi body backward, adults and children gasp with astonishment and delight!

“I’ve seen him do it hundreds of times and it’s still an amazing sight to me. I don’t know how he does it.”

SPINNING RUNS IN THE FAMILY?

But Macro says his incredible skill is no big deal.

“It’s something I’ve been able to do all my life,” he said. “It’s just hereditary. My grandfather could do it and my father nearly could even though he was never a performer.

“I am just blessed with the right body structure that allows me to turn my head around,” he said. “I do some daily stretching exercises to make sure I keep my muscles loose, but this is a skill I was born with.”

Marco is currently touring Europe as part of a circus, but he hopes to come to the United States later this year. “My grandfather was never able to perform in America,” he said. “Someday I will be a star there — and honor the legacy of my grandfather, the Great Angelo Laurello.”

