8 U.S. SENATORS ARE ALIENS

ALIEN’S SHOCKING REVELATION ROCKS THE CAPITAL

WASHINGTON, D.C. – P’Lod, a space alien, who stunned the world by revealing that five U.S. Senators were extraterrestrials in 2012 dropped another bombshell. He spoke to reporters after he met with President Trump in the White House just days ago. He named 8 senators who hail from Planet Gootan. P’Lod is from Planet Zeeban but can recognize a Gootan when he sees one.

Far from denying the extraterrestrial’s allegations, Republican Senators Mitch McConnell, Ted Cruz, Lindsey Graham, Mitt Romney along with Democratic Senators Kirsten Gillibrand, Mazie Horono, Robert Menendez and Dianne Feinstein conceded that “the time is right to make our true identities known.”

Senator Charles Schumer came out of the alien closet two years ago. Now we learn that eight more senators are not from Earth,” said author and UFO expert Nathaniel Dean. Dean was the first one to identify these group space alien senators in a news conference that made international headlines.

WHAT DOES THIS ALL MEAN?

“The implications,” he continued, are beyond comprehension. For one thing, we now know that the destiny of the most powerful nation on Earth is being shaped and guided by entities who aren’t even human.

“I’m not saying that this is bad because it might very well be good.

“If the universe is inhabited by other creatures, and civilization, we need to know about them.

“We also need linkage.

“And if nothing else, these space alien legislators can serve as our links to another world. One that is even more advanced than our own.”

Dean’s report stunned political analysts. And by so doing, it threatened to create a public panic that as one source put it, “could quickly get out of control.”

A White House spokesperson declined to comment. But sources privately confirmed that the President’s meeting with P’Lod took place when the Secret Service escorted the creature into the White House at 4:39 a.m. on November 24th.

They also told Weekly World News that the President will address the issue is an upcoming news conference. Although, they could not provide a time or date.

COMING OUT AS AN ALIEN

“They look like ordinary humans, but they’re not,” says UFO expert Nathaniel Dean.

While analysts scramble to gauge public reaction, the senators are seeking ways to minimize any negative fallout. They want to put the right spin on the creature’s revelations.

Contacted at his office in Washington, Sen. McConnell, took the high road. He made a full and immediate disclosure, saying” “It’s all true. We are space aliens. And I’m amazed that it’s taken so long for the public to find out.

“When we read that Senator Schumer had been exposed in 2012, we knew it was only a matter of time before you got the rest of us.”

Less expansive, but equally honest, was Senator Dianne Feinstein. In a prepared statement she said: “As Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, I am quite distressed. My highly classified cover has been blown.”

ARE THESE ALIEN SENATORS U.S. CITIZENS?

Sen Ted Cruz, cleverly turned questions about his alien heritage into a plug for national health-care reform, saying “I love it here on Earth, but our health-care system is much better at home.”

Dean’s sources said that P’Lod identified the extraterrestrial senators in a 25-minute meeting with President Trump.

Dean does not know what, if anything, was also discussed at the meeting.

“The first qustion that came to my mind as whether the senators are U.S. citizens and eligible to serve in the U.S. Senate,” said Dean.

“From what I understand they were born in the U.S. and are U.S. citizens. It just happens that their parents were from another world. The senators look like ordinary humans,” he continued, “but P’Lod, who met with Presiden Trump, had an answer to that too.

“He reportedly said the senators look human because they choose to look human. It is a simple matter for us to change our forms.”

P’Lod to,d Weekly World News that he believes there are other Gootan in Congress and that there also are a number of Zeebans but “they are ready to come out of the closet yet.”

When they do, we will be there.