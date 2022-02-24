TRAFFIC COP KILLED WHEN 400-LB. DRUNK FALLS ON HIM!

Jumbo Motorist Passes Out During Sobriety Test — flattens patrolman

A tipsy, 400-pound motorist passed out trying to walk a straight line during a drunk test — and squashed a cop!

“The poor officer was flatter than a pancake. It looked like a steamroller had pressed him right into the pavement,” said shocked paramedic Gordon Cowles.

It took Cowles, his partner, and three burly police officers to roll roly-poly Rex Beavan off motorcycle officer Aubrey Holden. Holden was dead on arrival at a hospital in Brisbane, Australia, of multiple injuries. “His ribs were crushed and pushed in his lungs,” paramedics Cowles told the Daily Sun.

BEFORE THE FALL

The bizarre accident occurred shortly after midnight when Officer Holden, known as a ticket-happy cop, stopped blubbery Beavan’s car. I had made a real good night of it at Slattery’s Pub and was heading home, or trying to,” Beavan told investigators. “I saw flashing lights in the rearview mirror and pulled over.

“The cop was arrogant as hell. He asked me how much I’d had to drink. I told him if I had to keep count, it would take all the fun out of drinking.

“He wasn’t amused. He made me waddle over to the car. I leaned on it while he searched me. Man, I was really plowed. I told him to take me in.

“He was giving me all sorts of orders…. ‘Do this, do that.’ Hell, I could hardly stand up. He was accusing me of being drunk but treating me like I was sober.

“He told me to stand with my feet together and touch my nose with the forefinger of my left hand and with the forefinger of my right hand. I don’t think I did very well on that test. I admitted I was drunk and told him to arrest me.”

THE TEST

Beavan said he felt kind of wobbly but the cop was determined to make him finish the drunk test. “He drew a straight line and told me to wall it,” said Beavan.

About three steps down the line, Beavan said he keeled over. “I heard the cop scream just before I passed out,” he said.

Beavan said the next thing he knew paramedics were waking him.

“That cop would be alive today if he had just arrested me for being drunk and taken me to the station,” said Beavan. “I’m sorry it happened but I don’t think it was my fault. I was drunk and passed out. Unfortunately, he got caught between me and the pavement.”

Police have charged Beavan with drunk driving but as yet have filed no charge against him in connection with the officer’s death.

