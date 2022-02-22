PLANET WEEKLY WORLD NEWS! COMING SUMMER 2022!

NEW YORK — FEBRUARY 22, 2022 — WEEKLY WORLD NEWS is coming to the metaverse! WWN announces its partnership with award-winning game developers, CLEVER WHATEVER in an authentic new Weekly World News experience. PLANET WEEKLY WORLD NEWS is coming to The Sandbox, an open-gaming metaverse, this summer. Never before have WWN fans had access to a FREE experience like this. Bat Boy couldn’t be more excited about by this news!

The carefully integrated PLANET WEEKLY WORLD NEWS experience will encourage gamers to play as a WWN reporter and unite with others. Through the power of The Sandbox, you will have the opportunity to interact with voxel versions of your favorite characters: Bat Boy, Manigator, The Lake Erie Monster, P’Lod, SpyCat, Little Monkey Man, and many, many more – all in original new stories.

CLEVER WHATEVER

WWN is thrilled to partner with the super-talented and brilliant team – Alex Colvin (PhilFTW) and Amanda West (WaywardEscapades)- of Clever Whatever. CW has had multiple assets selected by The Sandbox to mint in their exclusive collections. They have contributed content to multiple projects including Tuschay Studio’s Funguys Kingdom and Tempest Studio’s Monochrome. PLANET WEEKLY WORLD NEWS is a Game Maker Fund Project for The Sandbox.

“The Gootans are heading for the metaverse! Planet Weekly World News will offer fans a groundbreaking opportunity. They will be able to play, create, socialize, inhabit, and interact within a novel multiplayer gaming virtual world. It was important to us to offer a rich Weekly World News experience, giving our fans a chance as players to create and share their own, user-generated new adventures featuring characters created by Weekly World News. Clever Whatever are leaders in this space. Fans will be excited when this game launches this summer. Spycat is ready to play!” — Greg D’Alessandro, CEO/Editor-In-Chief of Weekly World News.

Watch PLANET WEEKLY WORLD NEWS teaser video:

About The Sandbox

Part virtual real-estate, part amusement park, The Sandbox fully embraces the idea of the metaverse as this continuous shared digital space. This is a place where worlds and heroes collide to make rainbow-colored magic (think Ready Player One). PLANET WEEKLY WORLD NEWS joins existing partnerships including The Walking Dead, Deadmau5, Richie Hawtin, The Smurfs, Care Bears, Atari, ZEPETO, and CryptoKitties. These all follow The Sandbox team’s vision of empowering players to create their own experiences using both original and well-known characters and worlds.

The metaverse is a place where users will enjoy a new form of entertainment. It is more immersive, playful, social, through 3D avatars and across multiple platforms.

Gaming adds better interactions with controls, more gameplay mechanics and retention. It can be then expanded into music, fashion, architecture, art, events, virtual shows, and so much more.

(Visited 115 times, 6 visits today)