VIRGIN MARY WALKS DOWN MIRACLE MOUNTAIN!

800-LB FIGURE COMES TO LIFE AND DELIVERS MESSAGE FROM GOD TO TRUE BELIEVERS.

BALLINSPITTLE, IRELAND — Pilgrims are flocking to the local Grotto of the Virgin Mary. Witnesses say a marble statue of the Holy Mother moves and talks like a living being!

And proof of the miraculous sightings has been provided by a photographer who snapped pictures of the 800-pound stone figure. The Virgin Mary statue was gliding along a pathway near the grotto.

“Hundreds of people have seen the floating Virgin and heard her message,” said Father Bill Hannon. He is a priest at a St. Patrick’s parish which is nearby. “Her voice is clear and strong. She says, ‘Let there be peace among all mankind. God loves you.’

“When the reports first came that she had moved, people thought there had been an earth tremor. They thought that caused the statue to slide. But after so many people watched the Virgin move out of the grotto and then back again, we realized they were witnessing a miracle.” Father Hannon says. The first such sighting was reported last November 21, when a young woman visited the grotto early in the morning and found it empty.

MIRACLE WALKING

Moments later, she saw a robed figure emerge from the brush. The figure moved slowly down a path adjacent to the grotto.

The woman looked more closely and was stunned to realize that she was watching the statue come to life.

“The woman said the Virgin spoke to her and then returned to the cave,” Father Hannon said.

“The figure then resumed the pose of a statue and became perfectly still.

“When this lady told people what she had seen, nobody believed her at first. But the Holy Mother has repeated the early morning miracles at least once a week ever since.

“Recently a photographer took pictures of the Virgin while she walking on the hillside. That was proof enough for most folks.”

Scores of faithful pilgrims have visited the holy shrine while the Virgin was moving about the hillside and have reported being miraculously cured of serious illness. Others say their prayers for love and happiness have been answered after a visit to the grotto.

“We are convinced that God is using this statue of the Holy Mother to demonstrate His wondrous powers — to show us that in this time of turmoil and sacrilege, anything is possible if we truly believe in Him,” Father Hannon said.

