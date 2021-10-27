VIKING FOUND FROZEN IN BLOCK OF ICE

SCIENTISTS WILL TRY TO REVIVE VIKING IN TWO WEEKS!

WAKEHAM BAY, CANADA — A team of explorers studying glacial formations stumbled upon one of the greatest archaeological discoveries ever. They found a ninth-century Viking warrior encased in a thick wall of ice and showing no visible sign of decomposition!

More incredibly still, researchers believe it may be possible to review him!

“This has never been attempted before. We firmly believe that with the technology available today, it will be possible to bring this man back to life with his mental faculties fully intact,” declares lead scientist Dr. Nigel Hamm.

ONE OF THE GREATEST FINDS IN HISTORY

“The Viking sailor was preserved in an ice block. This affords us an opportunity to conduct an extraordinary scientific experiment.”

The frozen Norseman appears to have been about 25 years old when he died. The ice cavern was found 22-feet below the Earth’s surface.

“I am still in a daze over this very amazing find,” declares Dr. Hamm, head of London-based geological society stationed in Greenland that specializes in Arctic study. “He’s probably been there for the better part of 1,2000 years. But looks like he could have died 20 minutes ago.”

The bearded warrior has dressed appropriately for the frigid climate, wearing clothes and boots fashioned from thick, fur.

He also sports a typical Viking horned cap and leather breastplate. A leather pouch strapped around his waist bulges outward suggesting it is full.

“At first we believed that it contained good-luck trinkets from home or perhaps some caribou jerky for the journey ahead,” Dr. Hamm says.

“But after consulting experts in Viking lore, we now believe the man was probably carrying what people of his land believed were magic charms that could keep death at bay.

“Incredibly, they seem to have worked, because this Viking is in tip-top shape.

“It’s uncanny it’s like he’s more in a state of suspended animation than truly dead.”

WHERE DID HE COME FROM?

Scientists believe the short, stocky Norseman was a member of a Viking expedition. They surmise he most likely had been on a hunting mission.

“Probably a snow bridge he was walking on gave way and he tumbled through a crevasse into the cavern,” the researcher says.

Viking artifacts have been found over the years in Canada and the U.S. Vikings apparently used the frozen north as a winter base.

Dr. Daphne Meadows discovered the Viking. She is currently conducting chemical tests in the cave.

“I was wandering through the cave. And I got separated from the other members of the team,” recalls Dr. Meadows.

“I had the strangest feeling I was being watched as I was scraping samples off the cavern wall. When I looked behind me, there he was.”

Dr. Meadows’ screams alerted the rest of the team, who rushed to her aid.

Scientists were extremely concerned about Dr. Meadows. “You can imagine our relief when we saw that n to only was she healthy, but she had made an amazing discovery, as well,” says Dr. Hamm.

THE FUTURE OF THE VIKING

The Viking remains encased in a block of ice. But scientists plan to transport him to London, where they will attempt to revive him. This will be done at a cryonic research center.”

Doctors say he will be thawed out over a period of hours and then resuscitated busing a high-tech version of the defibrillator employed. in hospital emergency rooms to jump-start hears.

If the experiment succeeds, experts say there’s no limit to what we might learn from speaking to genuine Vikings who lived centuries ago.

“We’ll have to rewrite the history of the Nordic explorers,” says Dr. Hamm.

“What’s more, he may be able to tell us what he knows about the ancient Norse magic that helped to preserve him. It could revolutionize medicine as we know it.”

