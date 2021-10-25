Greg Gutfeld is an Elf!

HE CLAIMS HE WILL SAVE CHRISTMAS!

He’s leaving his new hit show GUTFELD! in the next two weeks, so he can make toys for Christmas!

For years there have been rumors that the late-night comedian/pundit was part Elf, but now a new WWN report proves that he is!



Supply Chain Crisis

“Yes it’s true, I’m taking a leave of absence from my #1 late-night TV show so I can make toys and spread some cheer.” Said Gutfeld. “For years I was hesitant to confirm all these Elf rumors, but now the world needs real Elves to step up and crank out some serious toy production!”



Will FerrelL Stole His Life Story

Gutfeld had remained silent, until now, as the lawsuit he filed years ago against the movie “ELF” is still pending and may never be settled. The diminutive celebrity claims that he wrote his autobiography on a napkin and left it in a bar years ago. He is still trying to prove in court that it was stolen by Jon Favreau and Will Ferrell. “It was so stupid to cast a 6’3” actor and claim he is half-Elf. That’s why the movie sucks!”

When this reporter spoke with Ferrell for a quote he quipped, “Gutfeld is nothing but a little jerk. If he really is an Elf, he’s an angry Elf”. The iconic movie’s director Favreau added, “The truth is he actually tried out for the movie, but he was just not funny.”



Gutfeld Gets Last Laugh?

“Now that I’m riding high and have a hit show, I decided to save Christmas. I’m on TV twice a day so who’s laughing now?”

