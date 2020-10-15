NEWS SCHEDULED TO END

“Enough, Already,” Says Human History

By any standard, this has been a busy year: pandemic, election,

natural disasters, and more.



But that’s about to end.



“Starting next month,” says Leanne Artrusco, a scientist at the U.S.

Department of Records, “there will be no more news.”



HOW???



Whenever Artrusco makes this announcement, as she did during a virtual

conference hosted by the Smithsonian Institution last month or at a

socially-distant event before twelve of the nation’s governors,

people look at her strangely.



“They tilt their heads or squint their eyes,” Artrusco says.

“Sometimes both at the same time. And so I have to explain.”



She explains: it isn’t that next month will bring a change in the way

that news is reported, or that there will be a renewed push for

healthier habits in news consumption.



“Nope,” she says. “There will be no more news. Zip. Zero. Zilch. Over.

Kaput-o-rama.”

CANOODLING PROTECTED

Artrusco has been working around-the-clock with a team of scientists,

including time-travel specialists, to ensure that beginning on

November 15, there will be no more events. The team, known around the

office as The Gone Squad, has been assigned to the project since 2017,

when it first became clear that the amount of news was ruinous to the

healthy lives of humans.



“It’s not going to be that nothing happens,” Artrusco says. “But when

things happen, they won’t be events. They won’t be recorded, or even

recordable. People will never know about them. They’ll just live their

lives.”



Not all occurrences will be affected, Artrusco is quick to add.

“People can still fall in love. They can eat meals. They can sleep. And

they can even canoodle.” She laughs. “Canoodle: you know what I mean

by that, right? It’s a word my grandmother used to use when I would go

out with boys in high school. Oh, we canoodled.”



The faraway look in her eye disappeared. “At any rate, we want people

to get back to their own lives. And that’s why the news has to

disappear. Everyone agrees it’s too distracting by half, and that

virtually none of it matters.”

PARADOX

The only problem that Artrusco has is that when the Gone Squad does

launch its initiative, no one will know. “We can’t make news with our

elimination of the news. So people will just have to sense it.”