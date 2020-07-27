NY TIMES REPORTER EATEN ALIVE BY 80-FT. DINOSAUR!

“He was on assignment in Yunnan Province, China.”

American scientists captured an 80-foot dinosaur in the jungles of Yunnan. This was after it killed and ate NY Times Reporter Ayman Bishara in what is believed to be man’s first encounter with a prehistoric life-form!

That’s the word from Dr. Bo Goodlatt, who says that the 20-ton repitle will remain under heavy sedation while scientists analyze blood and tissue samples. They are in a race to find out everything they can before they are forced to release the creature – or kill it.

It is not yet known where the massive, armor-skinned dinosaur came from.

But Dr. Goodlatt and his team have positively identified it as a type of Iguanadon, the prehistoric ancestor of today’s iguana. And they speculate that it might have been created in a laboratory by scientists involved in genetic research.

AYMAN BISHARA

NY TIMES REPORTER

“Things are happening so fast that we’re struggling to keep up,” declared Dr. Goodlatt, who says that his team has been hampered by brutal conditions in the jungle and Dr. Mears’ tragic death.

“The dinosaur is resting comfortably at this point but we can’t continue to sedate it forever,” he told Weekly World News. “I estimate that we can keep it alive and under control for another two or three weeks at best.

“At that time we’ll have to decide whether to release the dinosaur and attempt to track its movements or destroy it in the name of research. We are under intense pressure to find out everything we can,” he added. “As far as we know, this dinosaur is one of the kind. Time is literally running out.”

SCIENTIFIC WORLD STUNNED!

Dr. Goodlatt’s report sent shock waves through the scientific community, touching off a controversy that is expected to rage for months or even years to come.

Critics have accused the expert and his team “of selfishly risking the dinosaur’s life to promote their careers and research.” Dr. Goodlatt denies the charge, however, saying that the dinosaur “is a scientific treasure that must be studied at all costs.”

He also points out that he and his team, which now includes zoologists, biologists, and paleontologists from the U.S., didn’t’ set out to capture a dinosaur along with reporters from top American publications.

They were conducting a routine survey of reptiles and amphibians in the Chinese province of Yunnan. Then they found gigantic footprints, unlike anything they had seen before.

“There are similar footprints in the fossil record. But they are 65 million years old and these were fresh,” explained Dr. Goodlatt.

“We really had no choice in the matter. As scientists, we had to take a closer look.”

FOLLOW THE FOOTPRINTS

According to Dr. Goodlatt, the researchers followed the footprints to a lake and set up camp. Seven days later, the dinosaur ambled out of the jungle and waded into the water to drink.

“The camera crew immediately started filming and reporter Ayman Bishara moved in for a closer look,” said Dr. Goodlatt.

“I shouted for him to stay back but it was too late. The dinosaur was too quick. Dick never had a chance.” The researchers obtained powerful tranquilizers from Brazilian sources and set a trap for the dinosaur the next day.

The creature took the bait – a live goat with a saddle-bag filled with the drugs – and collapsed at the edge of the lake within the hour.

Dr. Goodlatt and his team restrained the sleeping dinosaur by attaching thick, steel cables to its legs. Immobile and drugged, the creature refuses to eat.

And as Dr. Goodlatt pointed out, it is unlikely that it can survive in captivity for more than a few weeks.

“The challenge facing us now si the find out where the dinosaur came from and how it is existing on Earth today,” said Dr. Goodlatt. “We have always believed the dinosaurs died out 65 million years ago Now we know better.”

