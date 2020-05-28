THE KEYS TO REOPENING – SAL DONATO

Sal and His Piano (With a Little Help From a Friend) Are Beginning to See the Light.

Sal Donato took Memorial Day off, in a sense. He stayed home and thought about the sacrifices made by service people and first responders. Midway through the afternoon, calmed by the pleasant sounds of birds, he called Boyce Day, Weekly World News reporter and Sal’s longtime songwriting partner. “Boyce,” he said. “I’m taking the day off. But I’m thinking.”

“Me too,” Day said. “I know exactly what you mean.”

“When we go back out there, what will be like?” Sal said.

“I think it’ll be strange,” Day said.

“I agree,” Sal said. “Every time I start to speak about the future, I feel like I’m saying the wrong thing. Or when I sing about it. Words spoken, words sung.”

“Stung?” Day said.

“No,” Sal said. “Sung. Why?”

“That gives me an idea,” said Day. “Speaking now is like a bee on your tongue.”

“Whatever, weirdo,” Sal said. He hung up. Forty-five minutes later, Day emailed Sal lyrics. Forty-five minutes after that, Sal emailed Day a song.

We now present, “See Clear,” by Sal Donato and Boyce Day, a new Weekly World News exclusive. And look for the upcoming album A-Sides and B-Sides From Inside: A Collection of Weekly World News’s Pandemic Songs, which will collect all of Donato and Day’s collaborations.