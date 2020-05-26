LANA DEL REY’S NEW ALBUM “QUESTION FOR THE CULTURE”

Artists are always looking for new ways to get the word out about their latest work. The Rolling Stones played on 5th Ave, Michael Jackson sailed down the Thames, and now Lana Del Ray is propelling stereotypes of misogynoir! Lana Del Rey is famous for coming from money her melancholy pop music.

She’s known for playing with stereotypes from the mid-century so this new art should come as a shock to no one. The world stood still on May 21, 2020 when she dropped the title “Question For The Culture” (some think it’s called Chemtrials Over The Country Club) along with teasers that gave fans clues about the subject matter to come in this unexpected album.

Weekly World News was given an exclusive look at the track list.

Young and Beautiful Because I’m White and Fully Clothed George Fucking Wallace Fuck It I’m Racist What Makes Us Girls Remix (Feat. Alison Roman) Bad Review Sadness West Coast Karen Born To Die with My Last and Final Note on This In My Feelings and It’s Your Fault KKKruel World Doin’ Time Because I Didn’t Stay In My Lane