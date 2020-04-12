JUDAS DIDN’T GET A CHOCOLATE BUNNY AT THE LAST SUPPER!

COULD THIS BE THE CAUSE OF HIS BETRAYAL!

MOUNT ZION – Biblical archaeologists made a startling discovery last summer, one that was confirmed on Friday. The finding: Jesus handed out chocolate bunnies at the Last Supper. But Judas didn’t get one!

Rodrigo Bocarina, the most famous biblical scholar alive, met with Weekly World News, and other top newspapers, to announced his findings.

“We spent the last two years digging in the area on Mount Zion that we believe the Last Supper took place. It was shocking to find a fossilized remnant of the ear to a chocolate bunny,” Bocarina said. “My whole team was stunned, speechless. We did some more digging and found evidence of more chocolate bunnies. We still couldn’t believe our eyes.”

Weekly World News was skeptical. We pushed Bocarina. “That’s impossible. How could it be that there were chocolate bunnies two thousand years ago?”

“We felt that same way,” Bocarina said. “We had the chocolate ear samples analyzed and re-analyzed by three different biblical labs. The findings were all the same. It was a chocolate bunny ear. And, by the way, it still tasted great!

“After months of studying the fossils, we determined there were eleven small chocolate bunnies and one big bunny.”

JESUS AND HIS BIG BUNNY

THE REAL SHOCKING STORY!

It wasn’t just the discovery that Jesus gave each apostle a chocolate bunny that shocked Christians around the world. It was the fact that every apostle got a chocolate bunny, except for Judas!

“This was not just an archaeological find. It’s a discovery that may have been the key to Judas’ betrayal,” Bocarina told Weekly World News.

“We studied biblical histories from the last two thousand years, both oral and written. We determined to within a centimeter where each apostle sat at the Last Supper. Leonardo Da Vinci in his painting was correct in his assessment of the seating arrangement.

JUDAS DOESN’T LOOK HAPPY

“Judas sat to the right of Jesus, next to Philip and Andrew. Every apostle got a chocolate bunny, except for Judas. There is now a great deal of speculation about this slight. Did Jesus know that Judas was about to betray him? OR did the fact that Jesus didn’t give Judas a chocolate bunny, did that lead to his betrayal,” Bocarina said.

“It’s a debate that will go on for centuries,” Bocarino continued. “We will never know what came first, the betrayal or the chocolate bunny incident.”

Weekly World News will continue to investigate this story. This reporter will be on the ground in Mount Zion – hoping to find the last buny.