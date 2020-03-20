IS TAYLOR SWIFT MAKING BAT BOY BOOTIES?

NASHVILLE, TN – Taylor Swift was reportedly knitting booties while in quarantine. Sources close to her tell Weekly World News, that she may be the one expecting a baby. And rumors are that Bat Boy may be the father!

Last October, Bat Boy was being chased by the FBI once again – trying to get him back into their labs. Fortunately, Bat Boy escaped and as Weekly World News reported he was helped by Taylor Swift. She has been a big fan of Bat Boy’s since the early 2000s.

Over the years, Taylor has reportedly told those close to her that she admires how Bat Boy stands up for himself and stand up to the government. “Taylor feels like she can relate to Bat Boy. He has been misunderstood for many years. Many people have dismissed him as just a ‘mutant’, but he is so much more than that,” said one of Taylor’s best friends, Shay Bava.

Taylor took Bat Boy to Nashville and kept him hidden in her mansion for several weeks last November. But the FBI discovered he was there and Taylor took off with Bat Boy. They were on the run for ten days, spending a good deal of time on The Appalachian Trail.

Unfortunately, Taylor and Bat Boy had some kind of disagreement and Bat Boy left Taylor on the trail. He took off and she hasn’t seen him in over three months.

DID TAYLOR MOVE ON?

She has recently been linked with Joe Alwyn, but Shay Bava told Weekly World News that “she has a special place in her heart for Bat Boy. “

It might not just be her heart that has a special place for Bat Boy. Rumors are swirling that Taylor may be pregnant. And since Bat Boy announced that he was running for President this November, hoping to unseat Donald Trump, many feel that Taylor is hoping to be the next FLOTUS.

Weekly World News is following this story closely. In the meantime, if you want to support Bat Boy’s presidential campaign you can order buttons, and bumper stickers here: https://www.hellomerch.com/collections/weekly-world-news