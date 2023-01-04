HOW TO TALK TO TIME-TRAVELERS

Are you nervous about talking to time-travelers? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered! Here are some tips for making small talk with these mysterious beings from the past and future:

If you meet a time traveler from the future, don’t ask them what the winning lottery numbers are. They’ll just give you a confused look and tell you they don’t know what a lottery is. Even though they’ve CLEARLY taken advantage of this situation. Have you seen their clothes?

If a time traveler from the past asks you for directions, be careful not to confuse them with your futuristic slang. They might think you’re speaking in tongues. If they are from the past they’ll think that the English language has been destroyed. If they’re from the future, they won’t understand how rudimentary your language is.

If you’re traveling through time and meeting yourself, don’t be tempted to give yourself any spoilers about the future. Trust me, you’ll thank yourself later. Most people don’t think you can meet yourself in the past or the future – but you can, and you will. It’ll give you an upset stomach right away, so if you are time-traveling, make sure you bring some antacids.

If you’re feeling brave, you can try to outsmart a time traveler by setting a trap for them. Just be sure to use a temporal paradox, not a mousetrap. Trapping time-travelers never works out. They know where you have been, where you live, and where you are going in your life.

If you do find yourself in the midst of a time-traveling adventure, remember to stay calm and enjoy the ride. After all, you’re living in a time when time travel is possible! The best time of your life will be when you defy time and travel to another era!

AND MORE TIPS FOR CHATTING WITH YOUR TIME-TRAVELING FRIENDS



6. Don’t ask about the future. Time travelers are sworn to secrecy about the events of the future, and asking about them will only result in awkward silence and maybe a reprimand from their superiors. Stick to safe topics like the weather or the latest celebrity gossip.

7. Avoid using modern technology references. Time travelers may not be familiar with the latest tech gadgets, so try to stick to more timeless topics like books or movies. Though time-travelers from the future won’t know what a book or movie is.

8. Don’t be too impressed by their time-traveling abilities. Time travelers are used to people fawning over their abilities, so try to play it cool. You don’t want to come off as a time-traveling groupie. Time-traveling groupies often get left behind anyway, so don’t get romantically involved

9. Don’t ask for a ride back in time. Time traveling can be dangerous, and time travelers are not allowed to take passengers on their adventures. Plus, you don’t want to mess with the space-time continuum. Time-traveling rides usually don’t work out. There are many horror stories of people getting stuck in time.

10. Remember to have a sense of humor. Time travelers are used to people taking them seriously, so try to lighten the mood with a joke or two. Just make sure to avoid any time-related puns – they’ve probably heard them all before.

So there you have it! With these tips, you’ll be able to confidently chat with time-travelers and maybe even make a new friend from the past or

