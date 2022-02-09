FBI CAPTURES TIME TRAVELER FROM THE YEAR 2398!

SCIENTIST ARRIVED FROM 376 YEARS INTO THE FUTURE!

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Agents of the Federal Bureau of investigation have hunted down and captured an innocent 46-year-old man. A high-level source says they’re holding him in an isolated farmhouse. They are he’s a time traveler from the year 2398!

A source close to the agency says officials have ordered the FBI to pump the prisoner for information. They want to know about technological developments and events to come. Some agents, however, worry that they’re trampling all over the man’s legal rights for a peek at the future.

“The White House denies knowing anything about the time traveler. But the FBI feels he is a top-priority project for the agency,” says Theodore Dumane, an Australian journalist with close ties to top-level U.S. law enforcement personnel. “They say his name is Ebros. And he is a scientist who left his laboratory in an experimental time machine in the year 2398.

THE EBROS KNOWLEDGE BANK

Dumane, the author of a book on American police operations, says he is concerned about Ebros. He considers Ebros a priceless resource to people everywhere.

“The FBI started hunting him after he contacted a government research facility. Apparently, he tried to get materials to repair his time machine. Apparently, the divide had broken down, leaving him with no way of returning to his own time. They tracked him all over the East Coast before they finally cornered him in Boston. They’ve been holding him seven months now at a secret location.”

“I’m dismayed that any agency should try to monopolize this man. And attempt to profit from his knowledge. They planned to do so without sharing it with all of mankind,” he said. “I’m concerned that they’re treating this individual as a prisoner. They are depriving him of his freedom and forcing him to cooperate with them.”

FBI personnel have refused to comment on reports about their bizarre prisoner. But Dumane says he’s learned details of man’s capture and confinement from these contacts within the agency.

He says Ebros told agents he is a scientist for a technology consortium whose job is to design and perfect time travel systems. He said he was testing his newest device when he suddenly arrived in Woburn, Massachusetts. On December 18, 2021, he materialized in a supermarket parking lot next to a dumpster.

EBROS

CAN THEY KEEP HIM IN 2022?

The time traveler said his trip back to the 21st century was an accident and that he was unable to crank up his time travel machine. That’s when he decided to return to 2398 A.D. Stranded, he began searching for sophisticated electronic components he needed to restart the device.

“He tried to enter a Harvard research facility, but he was turned away,” Dumane said. “Security people at the facility altered the FBI because they thought the man was a possible spy and that’s how he came to the attention of federal authorities.

“Once they questioned him, they realized they had their hands on an incredible treasure: someone who could tell them everything they wanted to know about the future.”

Dumane says the FBI has spent months interrogating its prisoner and sources say they’ve amassed a great deal of top-secret information about what’s in store for America and the world. “Apparently, they have no intention of letting the poor man go,” the writer says. “And that’s a terrible injustice that should be rectified immediately.

