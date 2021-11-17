WEREWOLF ESCAPES FROM ALABAMA PRISON!

FEROCIOUS BEAST LEAVES TRAIL OF TERROR IN DEEP SOUTH!

A savage, snarling werewolf has escaped from prison! The werewolf viciously attacked seven cops and overturned a police cruiser in Mobile, Ala., four months ago has escaped. He is now leaving a trail of terror across the Deep South.

Eyewitnesses have reported seeing the ferocious wolfman rip horses, cows, and pigs to shreds. He has razor-sharp fangs and deadly six-inch claws.

“The beast is going to kill someone if we don’t catch him soon,” a worried wildlife officer told Weekly World News. “It’s only by the grace of God we haven’t found bodies scattered all over the South.”

The extremely dangerous werewolf escaped from a maximum-security compound near Mobile, Two months prior to this he savagely attacked seven cops and overturned a police cruiser there in February.

Law enforcement authorities in Mobile will not confirm (or deny) if the monster is on the loose. But the evidence is overwhelming.

Here’s SOME OF THE EVIDENCE:

A couple and their were camping 14 miles east of Baton Rouge, La., when the werewolf leaped out of the darkness. He scared them half to death before the frightened father grabbed his shotgun and chased it into the woods.”



“His horrible face and neck were covered with long, straight hair. He had pointed ears, glazed eyes, a huge nose and sharp fangs.



“He was growling and foaming at the mouth,” said the young mother.



That is the exact description of the werewolf that caused havoc in Mobile.

Eight cows, two horses, several pigs and other livestock were slaughtered at ranch near Jonesbor, Ark.. Ranch hands desscribed the creature as "half man, half wolf."



A 215-pound construction worker was severely mauled as he changedc a tire aournd midnight on the outskirts of Jackson, Tenn. He suffered severe bites on the back and deep scratches on his face and arms from "a hairy thing with large fangs."



Two men stared in shocked disbelief as "something out of a horror movie" picked upa Volkswagen and hurled it against a treein a parking lot 25 miles from Pennsacola, Fla.



“The danged thing will scare the daylights out of you, I guarantee that, said one of the men. “He was a wild animal wiht the features of a man..”

The number of werewolves around the world has quadrupled since 2010. An estimated 8,000 to 10,000. werewolves live in the United States alone.

Since 2015, werewolves have killed 49 people in Brazil, Spain, France, and Great Britain. In the Brazilian attack, thirty-seven were horribly mutilated.

