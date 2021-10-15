2,000-YEAR-OLD LETTER FROM JESUS FOUND!

NEVER BEFORE TEACHINGS & ELECTRIFYING PROPHECIES

JERUSALEM — In the mountains outside the city, archaeologists found fragments of a 2,000-year-old letter written by Jesus. Fourteen religious experts confirmed that the missive was penned by Jesus Christ Himself!

A construction worker brought the tattered, crumbling scroll to authorities after his crew dug it up. The letter was found inside an ancient wooden chest. It was preserved since the time of Christ.

“We’re incredibly excited by this find, said noted historian-archaeologist Dr. Yoel Abu-Zuluf. “We feel certain it’s authentic. The age of the paper is consistent with the era of Jesus. Abu-Zuluf said the letter was discovered in the Mt. Olive region. This is where Jesus spent lots of time during His final days. The letter is signed “Christ Jesus, Son of Man’ — as He often referred to Himself. And, most revealing, the signature on the letter matches one of the temple rosters.”

The “temple rosters” are two classic artifacts found near the site 50 years ago. In Jesus’ time, the men who spoke at local Hebrew temples always signed a scroll as they entered.

Two of those rosters — signed by Jesus — were discovered in 1948. They are now being held in the Harakevet Museum in Dimona, Israel.

“I have no doubt as to the letter’s authenticity,” says Bible scholar Rev. Nachman Mozes. “Even if the handwriting wasn’t such a perfect match, I am convinced it’s genuine because the tone, language, word patterns, and content of the message are just like those of Christ as quoted in the New Testament.”

CHRISTIAN BOMBSHELL IN JERUSALEM

Two-thirds of the letter was destroyed. Much of what remains is indecipherable, but enough of it exists to give us a sense of what it says.

Historians said the letter was written two or three days before the Crucifixion. It is, at least in part, a summation of Jesus’ teaching throughout His three-year ministry. Apparently, Jesus wrote this letter to a woman named Martha. Experts believe she was the sister of Lazarus. Christ was very close to the family and often stayed with them when He was in Bethany. He once raised Lazarus from the dead.

Dr. Abu-Zuluf said that the letter was never delivered to Martha. Apparently, Jesus put it away and died before. He had a chance to send it.

HERE from the letter are Jesus’ thoughts on various subjects:

HOW TO GET TO HEAVEN

“Heaven is a gift from My Father. No one has to be perfect. All that matters is to love God and do our best to please Him. If only people would realize Heaven is here and now for those who honor God and their fellow human beings.”

THE END OF THE WORLD

“The end of the world will not come for more than 2,000 years when men will find the world a difficult place to live. In those days of disease, war, and crime, My Father will. be merciful and take His people up to Heaven.”

NON-CHRISTIANS

“As the end draws near, I’m concerned that people will use my teachings to… -words illegible]… and separate themselves from nonbelievers. This is not good. Everyone deserves love, even those who don’t know about God. How can we show people that God is loving if we, who claim to possess His spirit treat them harshly?”

THE MOST IMPORTANT HUMAN QUALITIES

“No matter how talented a person is, or how much money he makes, or how attractive he is, what matters most is our kindness to our neighbor and our willingness to subject our will to that of our Heavenly Father.”

