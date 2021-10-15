BRAZIL VOWS TO DESTROY ASTEROID BEFORE IT HITS!

The asteroid, designated KZ1055, will slam into Earth after passing by our moon. NASA says the asteroid is the size of an aircraft carrier, but astronomers and scientists working in Russia say it’s the size of – Rhode Island!



Some had believed that the asteroid would just pass by, but now it looks like it will hit earth – directly on November 18th. Looks like it might hit somewhere in the Pacific or Oklahoma. Nobody is sure right now.

Some are speculating that the asteroid is actually a spaceship from Planet Gootan and is part of the attack that is predicted for December 8th. “It may be a Gootan spaceship, that is arriving early for the attack,” said Professor Banesh Bannerjee of the U.N. Panel on Extraterrestrials.

An asteroid this size has never hit the earth directly. The last time an asteroid this big came close to Earth was 1976, and it looks like it won’t happen again until 2028.

Comets and asteroids preserve the building blocks of the planets. And KZ1055 looks like it preserved a big chunk of some planet.

What can citizens do to prepare? “Not much,” says a noted astronomer. “It’s just a matter of luck. If you’re in the wrong place at the wrong time, you’ll vaporize.”



It is also interesting that the United States is planning a nationwide test of its emergency alert system – simultaneously on the internet, television, and radio – for November 19th. Why is the test for the day AFTER the asteroid hits earth?



