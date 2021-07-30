HOT SEX! COUPLE BURSTS INTO FLAMES IN THE SACK!

“AT LEAST, IT’S ONE OF YOUR BETTER WAYS TO GO,” SAYS LOCAL COP.

Many people look forward to the prospect of hot sex. But on couple’s lovemaking got so steamy, they suddenly vanished into thin air!

Jenna Hambrick 23, and Randy Foyer, 27, of Queensland, Australia, had an extremely active love life. Their next-door neighbor, Pat McGunn confirmed this to WWN. “Oh, yes they went at each other like wild beasts, at all hours of the day and night,” McGunn says.

“They had no pets. But you would think there was a zoo in there with all the hootin’ and hollerin’ they did., Me and my wife, Missy, were trying to have a quiet Sunday tea, and for hours all we heard was “Oh God, don’t stop.” And “Randy, give me the Jungle move. Now.” We felt lucky our children were grown and out of the house.”

On the night in question, Jenn and Randy had invited home with them a young woman, Eliza Perkins, 21,. They had met Eliza earlier that evening at a local bar. After a few hours of sex between the three of them, Eliza excused herself to use the bathroom.

Elize remembers the scene vividly. “When I returned Jenna dnd Randy were, y’know, really gettin into it, sweatin’ like a couple of demons, screamin’ with pleasure. The was bed rocking so much I got scared,” Eliza told WWN.

THE BIG O

“As they’re both were reaching the big climax together, there was a small explosion! And they both burst into flames and disappeared.”

Eliza says she was absolutely stunned, “I mean there was nothing left — no bodies, no ashes. It was like they were never there.”

Sergeant Garth Enoch of the Queensland Royal Police was not surprised. “Oh, yeah, we get two or three ‘Flamers,” as we call them, every month. Kind of sad, really especially for the relatives. Though you do save some money on the casket. And, of course, on the positive side, that’s probably one of your better ways to go. I mean, that’s how I’d want to exit planet Earth. Not that I’m planning on it. It’s just my personal preference”

SPONTANEOUS HUMAN COMBUSTION

Scientists have studied the phenomenon of spontaneous combustion for years. Professor Hugh Belkin, Chairman of Biology Department at the University of Southern Queensland, told WWN, “it’s a lot more common than people t think.”

“Over the past 300 years, there have been more than 200 reports of a person burning to a crisp for no apparent reason,” says Belkin. “Although in many of the cases, extreme sexual relations seem to be a contributing factor.

“The whole thing is so fascinating to me. The fire is so incredibly intense, yet it comes from within the human body.”

Oddly enough, for all the years it’s been studied, no satisfactory explanation of spontaneous human combustion has ever been given. But it is by no means the only mysterious way people have died.

According to Professor Belkin, there are other documented strange deaths: People defy gravity and float up into the air toward the moon, those who melt into a liquid puddle like the Wicked Witch of the West in The Wizard of Oz, those who turn into beams of light, and one couple, who on New Year’s Eve, exploded and turned into a shower of confetti.

Professor Belkin has launched a. new study into the “hot sex phenomenon. “It’s just been a little difficult getting volunteers for the study.”

(Visited 38 times, 38 visits today)