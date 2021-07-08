Dilbert Cartoonist is the Son of a Greek God!

And his mother was a Muse

World-famous cartoonist and satirist Scott Adams recently returned from a long trip in Santorini, Greece where he was seen levitating and laughing at almost all of their nightly Greek God parties.

“His fans think he’s some kind of comic genius. He’s not!” Replied one of the partygoers. “Here in Greece we’ve had the Dilbert cartoons etched in stone since 430 B.C. – heck if my dad was Dionysus (aka Bacchus), I’d be rich and famous too!”

As the son of the Greek God known for wine, parties, and satyr, Scott Adams has used his divine “talent stack” to easily exploit millions of dollars from the world.



“Here in Greece, he’s a very controversial figure. Instead of opening up a diner like the rest of us, he decided to abuse his “Greek God Privilege”. Interviews with other local Gods claim that he may even be worse than Greek shipping magnate Aristotle Onassis who was also of Divine descent. “We were hoping that after ‘Ari’ became a billionaire and seduced JFK’s hot young widow that this would be the end of it.”

When Weekly World News requested a comment from Adams he said we first had to pay a monthly fee and subscribe to his “Locals” platform. Then maybe he would reply. All we’ve seen so far is a bunch of self-indulgent ‘micro-lessons on a dirty whiteboard with illegible handwriting. More details as we delve deeper into this story..

