CICADAS WILL OVERRUN D.C.!

LOBBYISTS CRY FOUL!

In a once in a 17-year event, Cicadas will emerge from their underground nests across the nation. This

includes the District of Columbia.

Lobbyists are panicking. “This could be a disaster,” Noted Jolene Small, Head of the DC Lobbyists of

America Association. “These insects are really loud. They may well drone out everything we are trying to

tell our nation’s great leaders. They might not listen and vote wrong!”

The sounds Cicadas make are comparable to a train going by a house or by a plane passing low

overhead. It makes everyday tasks difficult. Many find it hard to sleep. And, it can last up to six weeks.

Entomologists are ecstatic. Miles Hiram-Kale said, “This only happens once or maybe twice in the

careers of most bug scientists. It happening in DC is a bonus. Maybe Congress can dole out some more

money to us scientists to keep this racket from happening again.”

Small is less amused. “Cicadas can sit in trees all day and scream. But if lobbyists try this we are accused

of disturbing the peace or threatened with arrest. It is not fair.”

Lobbyists will be trying different tactics to get the attention of politicians in DC. Many Congressional

leaders will be gifted branded noise-canceling headphones. Plus, this year, the lobbyist association will

move the annual Congressional junket up from its normal late-year schedule and fly leaders to

The Bahamas where lobbyists can help educate American leaders on what the American people need in

peace and quiet.

