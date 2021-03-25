“I WAS A BUSBOY AT THE LAST SUPPER!”

AND BOY WERE THOSE DISCIPLES A PAIN IN THE BUTT!

Restaurant owner Tyler Reggie was a busboy at The Last Supper.

The 55-year-old owner of the chic Miami Beach eatery Cheeky Sands was regressed through hypnotherapy to recall the historic dinner.

“I was having problems getting along with the customers in my new establishment,” says Reggie. “It was driving away business. I had to do something so I went to my primary-care doctor, who recommended that I be hypnotized back to my past lives to get the root of the problem.”

Psychiatrist Dr. Kathy Lindstrom put Reggie into a light sleep state.

“I asked him: Why are you so hostile toward the patrons of your restaurant?” says Lindstrom. “He began to speak in a strange accent and told me his complaint.”

Reggie was relieved to discover there was a reason for his anger.

“Jesus was all right, but his disciples were the worst table I’ve ever had!” he says. “They were so demanding and they stiffed me on the tip.”

Reggie says the men’s irritating nitpicking started the minute they entered the room.

“Peter got upset because his seat was too far from Jesus,” says Reggie.

“I guess he thought because he was the favorite, he should sit closer to the boss. Kiss, kiss.”

DEMANDING DISCIPLES

“Peter ordered me to run and get a folding chair and work it into the space he wanted.” Fine.

“Then they started in with the water. Mark said he was warm because he never got any ice cubes. I know that was a lie! I filled those glasses myself. And he said it real loud and snotty like I was stupid or something.

“I said to him: ‘Just because I’m a busboy doesn’t mean you can treat me like dirt.’ Mark never answered. He. knew he was wrong.

“Then there was a big brouhaha with the poor waiter. Judas insisted on ordering rack of lamb, which they were told would not be available.

“He kept it up until Jesus shot him a look that said: ‘Get over it.’ Judas finally took the stuffed grape leaves, but he kept muttering under his breath how he was going to get back at Jesus later.

DR. KATHY LINDSTROM

Helped Reggie work through his Last Supper ordeal

“Every two minutes Luke and Matt would go: ‘We need more napkins.’ Not a single please or thank you. They were sharing a plate of greasy chicken legs, and I threw a big pile of Wet Naps right in front of them just to shut them up.

“Then I had to deal with Reggie.. He kept saying: “I need a diet drink. This tastes like there’s sugar in it!” What a pain.

“They wore my patience to the bone and left me zip afterwards. Just blew out of there like they were too good to leave a tip.”

WHAT A RELIEF!

Reggie says after he realized where his anger at customers was coming from, he was able to deal with it and move on.

“Now Cheeky Sands is getting busy again, post-pandemic,” he says. “What a relief to get that Last Supper job behind me.”

