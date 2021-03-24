RED PILL: THE BEST DIRECTORIAL DEBUT IN YEARS!

Tonya Pinkins takes horror to a new level! The supremely gifted Pinkins wrote, directed. and produced this breakout work of art. She also stars alongside a stellar cast of brilliant award-winning actors. The film will have you clutching your seat (when you’re not jumping out of it!). The pacing, flow, and unrelenting terror keeps you engaged from the very first moment the six friends arrive at their rental house in a small Virginia town.

Red Pill is emotionally wrenching, thought-provoking, and action-packed. It’s a powerful thriller that ends with a thoroughly disturbing dystopian scene that will have you screaming at the screen. It’s a frightening gut-punch.

Red Pill is set in the days leading up to the 2020 election. A collection of six ordinary progressive canvassers of all races drive to Virginia to get out the vote. As soon as they get into Virginia, it is clear they are not welcome. There are disturbing signs that seem to be telling them – get out! Signs extolling them to leave their rental house and go home. Unfortunately, they decide to stay and soon discover that they are being hunted.

With Red Pill, Tony-award winning Pinkins carves out her own niche in the horror genre. This a multi-layered, multi-dimensional thriller that hits all the right horror beats while artfully presenting a political, philosophical and even spiritual meditation on the current racial divide in this country.

A NIGHTMARE WE CAN’T WAKE UP FROM

Pinkins makes the viewer see (and feel) what could happen if today’s political climate continues to spiral out of control. Is it possible for the world to become this truly terrifying place, one where white supremacy has totally destroyed people from the inside? When whiteness is weaponized, what will become of the world? It is a dark vision of what might be. It’ll wake you up.

This is not to say this is an overtly political film with a didactic message. Not at all. Pinkins takes us on a wholly entertaining, scary-as-hell, emotional ride that leaves you wanting to watch it again, to peel away the layers, and to wonder what will become of Cassandra at the hands of Red Pill.

Cinematographer, John Hudak, Jr, created a stunning visual world. It’s beautiful, yet dark, scary, foreboding. The mood heightens the horror. The tone is perfectly eerie and creepy. He makes the town familiar, yet frightening at the same time. Editor, Minji Kang, kept the narrative moving forward but also gave it a non-linear, surreal aspect that giving the film a poetic resonance. She made the viewer wonder feel if, perhaps, this was all a dream. But the ending leaves no doubt. This could be our future.

GIFTED CAST BRINGS THE HORROR

The acting is all outstanding – particularly, Pinkins who lets us feel on a deep, soul-level what it’s like to be a black woman in today’s world. And we experience the striking differences with her white female counterparts. Jake O’Flaherty provides the humor, lightness, Ruben Blades and Adesola Osakalumi, are likable and engaging. Luba Mason provides a down-to-earth, no-nonsense attitude and Kathryn Erbe gives the piece a creepy spiritual element. Catherine Curtin. delivers a performance that will give you nightmares for weeks!

Pinkins is a force of nature who willed this powerful film into existence. This a monumental achievement by a soaring talent. A a powerful directorial debut – bold and brave. Go see it!!!

Be prepared to scream!!

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)