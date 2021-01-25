THE Yeti IS Behind Cryptocurrency

Much to the shock of the financial world, it has been discovered the Yeti are behind the current world

the explosion in cryptocurrencies.

Jeffrey Ness is the current head of the Federal Reserve Board. He noted, “It shocking. It is really putting

the crypto into cryptocurrency. We had no idea. However, it is not illegal for the Yeti to have been

involved. They had better make sure they pay their taxes in Nepal on all their transaction though.”

Investigators have learned that the Yeti are behind blockchain and are the actual inventors of the idea.

It appears that Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Dash, ZCash, and Dogecoin. There is also a report of a new

cryptocurrency called RakshasaScript. “Frankly.” Mr. Ness noted, “We have no idea what the Yeti is up

to with the last one. But it appears to be big!”

Not everyone sure that everything is legitimate with the Yeti transactions. There has been an avalanche

of evidence piling up but nothing really indicates a big coverup. For the last decade, the Yeti has been

marketing their own brand of coolers and that has helped lower the temperature of the financial

regulators.

Ness asked everyone not to jump to conclusions. “We are not sure if there is anything abominable going

on here. We are going to follow the tracks and see where they lead before the evidence melts away.