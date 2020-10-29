A Fiery Force To Be Reckoned With

Weekly World News is proud to introduce our latest Page 5 Honey – Angella Katherine aka “@jawngella”.

Angella is a Flatbush Brooklyn born and raised actress, model, TV/media personality & entrepreneur! Her SELF CARE line “AKIN by Katherine”, uses 100% natural and organic ingredients. It features hand made lipglosses, skin/hair/ lash oils, raw black soaps, and protective hair accessories, just to name a few!

Katherine received her BFA in Acting from Brooklyn College’s Theatre Conservatory in May of 2020. She has played dynamic theatre roles, & continues to star in numerous feature/short films.

Angella is a professional swimmer, beach lifeguard, mentor, singer, songwriter, poet, spoken word enthusiast, dancer, stepper, & former pageant Queen. She plans to continue making strides in film, TV & theatre – by the grace of God! She is currently in London, UK on the set of her latest project.

Follow her on Instagram @JAWNGELLA to keep up with this Queen and all her wild endeavors!

Her theatre credits include Off-Broadway: The she’s (The Public Theatre), Othello, (Brooklyn Lyceum), The Seagull, The Wolves, I Will Be Gone, Detroit 67, Is God Is, The New Margo (Brooklyn College).