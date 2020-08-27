Hollywood TO USE REAL MONSTERS IN NEW MONSTER MOVIES!

We all grew up watching the older monster films that Hollywood used to churn out. Silly attempts at horror, fake blood, performers in rubber suits. But you may have noticed that recently the special effects have gotten much more realistic. That’s because they are real!

Weekly World News sat down with Dunough McTrough to discuss this situation.

“Look, people outside of the industry don’t know about this, so we got to be careful,” he says. “Hollywood has been using real monsters. If there’s a mutant they can snag, they snag it. If not, they make their own!” McTrough certainly knows his stuff. A veteran of over 150 films, he’s seen a lot in his time

“Remember Chernobyl?” McTrough asks. “Special effects team were out there in hazmat suits within the week looking for creatures that they could exploit.”

When there are no disasters, special effects houses are forced to create these abominations in labs.

“Oh yeah, that’s why it can be so hard to get into the industry, ” Donough tells WWN. “You have be a geneticist with a degree to get in. They make these fake promo pieces to convince the public that it’s all CGI but believe me, it’s not.”

Now you would think that it would be extremely dangerous for the stars or even their stunt doubles to fight these creatures. Mr. McTrough has an answer for this as well.

“All the big stars have clones made of themselves,” McTrough reveals. “It’s kind of like those Star Wars movies where they can age them really fast. They don’t last as long as real people and they don’t have to. Most of them end up getting eaten.”

STUNT CLONES

Although stunt performers are still used, genetically created clones are used for the most dangerous stunts.

“Sometimes a clone ends up not looking 100% like the star,” according to McTrough. :”That’s okay. We end up shooting them from behind. Oh, and when I say ‘shooting’ I mean filming. Unless it’s an action movie. Then I mean shooting…and filming.”So, what happens to the extra clones and these creatures?

“Honestly, most of them don’t make it,” he tells us, sadly. “Most of the clones are eaten or killed in the line of duty. Creatures are usually destroyed by the end of production unless we need them for a sequel.”

Does the American Humane Society have a problem with this?



“Not really, as they aren’t typical animals,” he says. “As for the clones, the usually don’t look exactly like the stars and they don’t have full brain development. So, if they aren’t killed during production, the usually end up falling off of bridges, rooftops or just eating something they’re not supposed to. The finish themselves off, one way or the other.”



For film fans, it’s always fun and fascinating to see behind the scenes. For aspiring filmmakers, this will hopefully point you in the right direction on how to get your foot in the door of the film industry.