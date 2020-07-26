ALONE TOGETHER – SAL KNOWS WHAT’S GOING DOWN

Sal Donato, WWN’s resident troubadour, is empathic. “People always said that but I didn’t know what the word meant,” said Sal. “We didn’t have internet back then. I couldn’t just look it up. For my thirtieth birthday, I got a dictionary and I looked it up. I agree.”



In the midst of the pandemic, Donato and lyricist Boyce Day began to feel that those around them — friends, relatives, colleagues — were beginning to feel the strain. “You try to keep a stiff upper lip,” said Sal. “You know what that is? It’s in my Dictionary of Idioms. But sometimes it’s hard. So Boyce and I talked on the Zoom and tried to write a song about the truth, which is that sometimes people feel down, tired, even hopeless.

Sal paused. “But music is hope,” he said. “Music is always at least a little hope.

Here is Donato and Day’s “Alone In It”

Advertisements