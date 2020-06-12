BOY MEETS GIRL, BOY LOSES GIRL—TO QUARANTINE!



Sal Donato, our resident composer, and social critic has been working with WWN reporter and lyricist Boyce Day to chronicle America during the pandemic. They covered the pain of communities coming apart, the fear of disease, and more.

And then they met Steven Harris.

Harris, 27, had been separated from his girlfriend since the beginning of quarantine, and he wasn’t sure they were going to make it. “I couldn’t see Henriette. We talked on Zoom for while, and then on the phone, and then we didn’t talk as much.”

Sad Steve. Henriette: hard to say. But Day and Donato, the Lennon and McCartney of our time, wrote a song about sadness of separation.

Here it is: “One More Day.”