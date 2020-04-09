SAL DONATO – “THESE DAYS”

Sal Donato, our musical correspondent, has been quarantined like everyone else. He has had good days and bad days. But as an artist, he has tried to think of others, and how they are coping with this new world.
Here is his new song, “These Days.”
Music by Luciano Salvatore, Lyrics by Boyce Day:
There is no other news these days
There is no other news
This is the world we have these days
Though not the world we’d choose
The virus is spreading
We know where it’s heading
The numbers keep coming
The numbers are numbing
Each day the logistics
Of keeping statistics
From rising too fast
Are being broadcast
There is no other news these days
There is no other news
This is the world we have these days
Though not the world we’d choose
I know a guy
A skeptic, you’d call him
He didn’t think anything
Bad would befall him
He didn’t believe
What the media said
Then he spent a week
In a hospital bed
My friend’s back at home
His condition’s improved
But when he thinks back
He’s emotionally moved
He remembers his doctor
He remembers his nurse
He knows that without them
It would have been worse
There is no other news these days
There is no other news
This is the world we have these days
Though not the world we’d choose
Now he’s back at home
His condition’s improved
But when he thinks back
He’s emotionally move
So pay heed to the doctors
Respect their advice
This isn’t the time
To be rolling the dice
It’s a time of great crisis
There are treatments, we hear
Hydroxychloroquine
And Remdesivir
We’re here for you always
To track this disease
With clear eyes and hope
And eighty-eight keys
There is no other news these days
There is no other news
This is the world we have these days
Though not the world we’d choose