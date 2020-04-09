SAL DONATO – “THESE DAYS”

Sal Donato, our musical correspondent, has been quarantined like everyone else. He has had good days and bad days. But as an artist, he has tried to think of others, and how they are coping with this new world.

Here is his new song, “These Days.”

Music by Luciano Salvatore, Lyrics by Boyce Day:

There is no other news these days

There is no other news

This is the world we have these days

Though not the world we’d choose

The virus is spreading

We know where it’s heading

The numbers keep coming

The numbers are numbing

Each day the logistics

Of keeping statistics

From rising too fast

Are being broadcast

There is no other news these days

There is no other news

This is the world we have these days

Though not the world we’d choose

I know a guy

A skeptic, you’d call him

He didn’t think anything

Bad would befall him

He didn’t believe

What the media said

Then he spent a week

In a hospital bed

My friend’s back at home

His condition’s improved

But when he thinks back

He’s emotionally moved

He remembers his doctor

He remembers his nurse

He knows that without them

It would have been worse

There is no other news these days

There is no other news

This is the world we have these days

Though not the world we’d choose

Now he’s back at home

His condition’s improved

But when he thinks back

He’s emotionally move

So pay heed to the doctors

Respect their advice

This isn’t the time

To be rolling the dice

It’s a time of great crisis

There are treatments, we hear

Hydroxychloroquine

And Remdesivir



We’re here for you always

To track this disease

With clear eyes and hope

And eighty-eight keys

There is no other news these days

There is no other news

This is the world we have these days

Though not the world we’d choose