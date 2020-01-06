LAKE ERIE MONSTER EGG FOUND!

SANDUSKY, OH – Marine biologists exploring the depths of Lake Erie say they have discovered an enormous, 11-foot-long egg – and they believe it may have been laid by the giant reptile known as the Lake Erie monster!

“The egg is similar to those lizards, but by our estimates, the animal that laid it has to be a least 150 feet long,” said Dr. Stanley Meeder, a biologist whose team reported the extraordinary find in April.

“We have studied the thing as closely as possible without disturbing it in any way, and we have concluded that the egg contains a living embryo. That not only indicates there are living remnants of this creature still inhabiting the globe but that there are sufficient numbers to be reproducing.”

Dr. Stanley Meeder

THE LEGEND OF “LEMMIE”

For years, many researchers have speculated that the legendary Lake Erie Monster could in fact be a plesiosaur, a long-necked, water-dwelling dinosaur that once flourished in lakes and seas around the world. The animal supposedly became extinct 65 million years ago, but in modern times sightings of the giant creature have been reported in a number of locations around the world, including Loch Ness in Scotland, Lake Champlain in the United States and Lake Victoria in East Africa.

The Lake Erie Monster, dubbed “Lemmie” by the press, has been photographed and studied by scientists, many of who are convinced that ancient creatures of its type continue to thrive in deep or isolated bodies of water on several continents. The discovery of the first known Lemmie egg seems to support their theories, offering evidence that the large dinosaur-like creature still exists in large enough numbers to actually be reproducing.

LAKE ERIE MONSTER

“It is an established scientific fact that plesiosaurs existed almost everywhere on the globe, even in what is now the western United States,” said Dr. Meeder.

“Many plesiosaur fossils have been found worldwide and it is certainly reasonable le to believe that the Earth was teeming with the creatures in prehistoric times. We know of only one Nessie baby born in recent times, but it did not survive. Now, because of the discovery of the. Mystery egg, we know that the creatures are continuing to breed – and may actually become more common.”

THE DISCOVERY

The amazing find came about when a group of commercial divers were exploring the lake bottom in an isolated area of Lake Erie and came upon a large mound-like structure on the lake floor. The divers brushed aside debris to discover a whitish-colored, leathery-skinned egg measuring about eleven feet in length and six to seven fee around. The man was stunned by the discovery and immediately reported their find to Dr. Meeder.

Commercial Divers finding The Lake Erie Monster Egg

The biologist assembled a team of scientists and cordoned off the spot, then dove repeatedly to observe and photograph the huge egg buried in the mud.

“It looks something like a salamander egg – but it is thousands of times bigger,” said Dr. Meeder.

“I have closely studied a number of fossil eggs of the type laid by the ancient plesiosaurs, and this egg appears to be identical in size and form. The fact that this is a living egg is just amazing. . If the embryo survives and hatches, we will be able to study this creature from its infancy onward – and perhaps even to capture it for further research.”

Scientists have since set up underwater cameras to keep a watchful eye on the egg, Dr. Meeder reports. Any signs of cracking or tearing of the egg’s shell will alert researchers that a hatch is imminent.

“This could well be one of the scientific events of the century,” said Dr. Meeder. “It is very, very exciting.”