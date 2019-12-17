MONK MAYHEM

Monk Snaps! Screams at his bell for 3 days straight.

GALLOWAY, SCOTLAND – There was a Monk meltdown at the Kagyu Samye Ling Monastery when Ian Blanton had a breakdown when meditation. Blanton went on a three-day rant, destroying property and pillows as he demanded to talk to someone.

Blanton had been in meditation and had made a vow of silence. He made a commitment to his fellow monks (and Buddha) that he would not speak to anyone for 90 days, including himself. Blanton made it to day 86, but then he couldn’t take it anymore. He lost his mind. He snapped.

Monk Blanton got up off his pillow and danced around the monastery with his arms flailing all over the place. He was screaming and yelling – and laughing and crying. Blanton grabbed a number of meditation pillows and ripped them to shreds – with his teeth.

He then turned his full attention to his meditation bell. We gathered that Blanton was required to ring the bell three times at 100-minute intervals throughout the mediation day, which usually lasted 12 hours. He cursed as his meditation bell, calling it every name under the sun. He then picked up the bell and touched every monk on the head with the bell, before collapsing on the floor and screaming some more.

INTO THE FRAY

Weekly World News sent a reporter to Kagy Samye Ling, but was unable to speak to anyone – the vow of silence was still in place. However, there was a lot of nonverbal communication with the monks. It was clear from the arm and leg movements – as well as the darting eyes – that the other monks were scared fo Blanton. Their eyes seemed to be telling us, “get that crazy man out of here!”

We approached Blanton in a non-confrontational way, hoping to understand what led to his breakdown. He seemed to calm down when we spoke with him, but then he slammed this reporter on the head with his bell. After a visit to the hospital to get twenty stitches, we went back to speak to Blanton.

“I hate meditating. Hate my mind! I can’t NOT have thoughts. That’s who I am. I thought guy. Get me the hell out of here. Get me out!!”

Weekly World News wanted to help Ian Blanton get out of the monastery but since we were unable to speak to anyone, it was difficult to figure out how to go about doing so. This was made more difficult because Blanton was spinning on his head and speaking in tongues.

He even got into a fighting position. But one meditating monk got up, picked up a sword and chased him away.

The other monks remained calm. We could tell that they were struggling to keep their minds focused on other things, but when Blanton started punching them in the arms and legs, we did see some of them flinch. They clearly had a few thoughts.

After six hours, we had to leave. We do not know how or when the Monk meltdown ended, but we are confident that the monks would give it a second thought.

UPDATE: The Dalai Lama traveled to Scotland to resolve the monk issue. But the Dalai Lama had no better luck controlling him.