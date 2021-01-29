The U.S. Treasury officials made a big announcement today: China Buys Mount Rushmore.

A Chinese investment firm, Jiang Yu Woo, made the purchase. The company told Weekly World News that the deal closed today. Specific details of the agreement have not yet been released. However, it is rumored to be similar to a deal in 2012 when China bought the Grand Canyon. China will take ownership of Mt. Rushmore on June 15, 2025. Some are reporting that the site will be renamed, Mt. Duang, but no final decision has been made.



It is not clear whether or not Jiang Yu Woo, intends to destroy the colossal sculptures of the four great American presidents. Many Americans are already preparing to protest, in hopes of keeping the site intact.

The copper reserves found near Mt. Rushmore seem to be the primary interest of Jiang Yu Woo. US mining companies are denied access to Mt. Rushmore because of Federal and state laws limiting land use. However, selling the mineral rights to a foreign investor allows the use of restrictive federal land laws. South Dakota will share in the profits of the sale.

From the historical backdrop of the primary occupants to the variety of America today, Mount Rushmore carries guests up close and personal with American history. The figures of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abe Lincoln, encircled by the Black Hills of South Dakota’s magnificence, recount the narrative of the birth, development, improvement, and conservation of this country.

Here at Weekly World News, we ask: “When China buys Mount Rushmore, will they preserve our monument?”