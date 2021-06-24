ZOOLOGIST CLAIMS BAT BOY WAS CREATED BY U.S. GOVERNMENT!

BAT BOY STRONGLY DENIES THIS ACCUSATION, HIRES PH.D. APE AS HIS LAWYER.

FREDERICK, MD — According to zoologist, Dr. Julio Chanduri, the mystery surrounding an American icon has been solved. Dr. Chanduri claims the half-bat, half-human mutant hero, Bat Boy, was the result of a secret government experiment.

Dr. Chanduri claims the “Bat Boy” experiment took place at Fort Detrick, the Pentagon’s top bio-defense research center.

“A team of brilliant, but ethically impaired geneticists, created this being. They were working in a secure underground area before Bat Boy escaped in 1992,” said Dr. Chanduri, whose father Ernesto first advanced this theory in 2000.

The zoologist, who is working on an expose for The Chiroptera Chronicle spoke to Weekly World News from his office at Princeton University.

Chandhuri complained about repeated roadblocks from U.S. government sources since he began researching the mutant’s genesis. And he has reportedly received a number of death threats. “I’m 97.2 percent convinced that scientists created Bat Boy,” states Chanduri. “They did so by combining the DNA of a Guyana fruit bat and a human”

A rogue unit of the CIA supposedly commissioned Defense Department to conduct this secret research. It was part of an effort to develop skilled night-fighters to work with the military’s elite Delta Force and Navy Seals on special missions.

Dr. Julio Chanduri

BELIEVE BAT BOY!

Since another zoologist discovered the frightened fugitive hanging upside down inside a West Virginia cave, Bat Boy has had quite a life. Among his many adventures he has been: run over by a truck; hunted like an animal; and he has been heralded by millions around the world.

Yet, he has shown amazing resilience and proved his devotion to his country. Bat Boy enlisted in the Marines in the early 2000s. and after returning from Iraq, he has become a popular political and cultural icon in the United States.

Although the Pentagon and the Marine Corps have declined even to acknowledge Bat Boy’s presence, Bat Boy is everywhere. In fact, Bat Boy is easy to find these days. He is currently on a worldwide tour. But that hasn’t stopped the FBI from chasing him.

Many close to Bat Boy, say he got very upset about Chanduri’s wild claims. Ph.D. Ape had to calm Bat Boy down. Once he did so, they agreed they “sue Chanduri into the Stone Age” if he keeps making these unsubstantiated claims.

