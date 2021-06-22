DID ALIENS PART THE RED SEA?

ANOTHER BIBLICAL MYSTERY SOLVED?

Bible scholars and other researchers have speculated about everything from earthquakes and volcanic eruptions to passing comets. They’ve done this in an effort to provide a natural explanation for the parting of the Red Sea.

Except for the biblical account, there are hardly any historical records from the period to provide backup information

Exodus reveals that when the Israelites fled from Egypt, the Lord led them “by day in a pillar of clouds. And by night in a pillar of fire to give them light that they might travel by day and night…”

Leading UFOlogistss and other academics are convinced the Red Sea was parted by an alien spaceship. This spaceship then led and protected the Israelites on their trek through the desert.

But according to some researchers, Moses didn’t even lead his people across the Red Sea — with or without the help of a UFO. Instead, he led them across Lake Sunotis, which all that time was separated from the Mediterranean by a narrow Isthmus, they say.

It was a treacherous swamp taht could be submerged in minutes if a swift storm swept in from the sea.

Still others, including Dr. Grigor Noor, are convinced that Moses waited for an ebb tide, then led his people across the Gulf of Suez. Once he was safe on the other side of the Gulf, he waited. He watched as the pursuing Egyptians were drowned by more than six feet of rapidly rising waters.

